Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Dies at Age 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland is dead after a police chase that ended in a self-inflicted death.

Kneeland, 24, was involved in a police chase that began at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to pull over a vehicle, Frisco police said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

After a pursuit in which police were unable to stop the vehicle, it was later found abandoned after it had been involved in an accident. The driver fled the scene on foot.

DPS troopers and Frisco police found Kneeland, dead at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Remember men, it’s never a sign of weakness to talk about your mental health issues, it’s a sign of strength. Heartbroken for how Marshawn Kneeland must have been feeling and nobody knew. 💔 pic.twitter.com/j05an82z9T — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) November 6, 2025

A report from TMZ said, Kneeland had communicated with family members Wednesday night that he intended to harm himself.

The team issued a statement about his death.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said, according to NBC.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the statement continued.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died Thursday morning, the team announced in a statement. He was 24. pic.twitter.com/71UvwKFMlt — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2025

Kneeland was Dallas’s second-round pick in the 2024 draft. On Monday, he scored a touchdown after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, called Kneeland’s death “a pain I can hardly put into words,” according to ESPN.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said.

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.

“My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

“The NFL Players Association is deeply saddened by the passing of Marshawn Kneeland. He is impact on those around him was immeasurable, and his loss is felt profoundly across our community,” the union said in a statement, per NBC. “We’re working to ensure that players have the support they need, and our condolences are with Marshawn’s family and loved ones.”

