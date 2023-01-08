Parler Share
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, pictured in a November file photo.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, pictured in a November file photo, issued his first public statement Saturday after an on-field collapse on Monday during "Monday Night Football. " (Don Juan Moore / Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Comment Since Mid-Game Collapse: 'If You Know Me...'

 By Carson Choate  January 8, 2023 at 5:28am
NFL player Damar Hamlin, who is currently recovering from a cardiac arrest, has made his first public comment since collapsing on the field on national television.

Hamlin’s medical emergency occurred last week during a game between Hamlin’s Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. The incident has drawn national attention, with fans and fellow athletes coming together to pray for Hamlin’s recovery.

Hamlin responded to the well-wishes on Saturday, writing in an Instagram post:

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much. The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.”

He added of his personal health, “If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

The post drew more than 1.5 million “likes” as of Sunday morning.

In order to show their love, many fans have donated to Hamlin’s GoFundMe Christmas toy drive, created in 2020 when Hamlin was a student at the University of Pittsburgh. As of Sunday morning, over $8 million had been donated to the charity, well beyond its original, stated goal of $2,500.

While Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his team said on Friday that he can now breathe on his own and he’s shown no signs of neurological damage.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the “Monday Night Football” game after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He stood up after the tackle but then fell on his back seconds later.

Medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin for over nine minutes and were forced to use a defibrillator.

One of his physicians, Dr. Timothy Pritts, said that when Hamlin woke up at the hospital, some of his first words were “Did we win?” to which Pritts responded: “Yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life.”

The Bills said Hamlin FaceTimed them on Friday where he spoke with his teammates and coaches.

“Love you boys,” Hamlin reportedly told his team.

Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




