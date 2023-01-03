Parler Share
Josh Allen (No. 17) and other Buffalo Bills players react to teammate Damar Hamlin's collapse after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter Monday night at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell / Getty Images)

'Monday Night Football' Suspended After Horrifying Injury - Players in Tears

 By The Associated Press  January 2, 2023 at 7:21pm
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.

He was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

The 24-year-old Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills. He didn’t see much playing time as a rookie but has been a much bigger part of Buffalo’s defense this season.

Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
