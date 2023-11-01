With a damning video published Wednesday by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, the potential impeachment of President Joe Biden just got a lot more plausible.

Comer, the Kentucky Republican who has been the point man for the GOP investigation of the Biden family’s dodgy finances, drew a direct line between money from communist China to Biden’s bank account.

And he raised the specter of potential foreign blackmail of the man in the White House.

Check out the video here:

BREAKING Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered China money from James Biden & Sara Biden.@GOPoversight has the bank records. @POTUS benefited from his family’s shady China business deals. Joe Biden exposed himself to blackmail & put America’s interests behind his own. https://t.co/TuQ5q5fKYt — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 1, 2023

Comer harkened back to a notorious 2017 WhatsApp exchange between Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and an associate of the Chinese energy company CEFC, a company with strong links to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

In the exchange, Hunter demanded $10 million from the company. He also claimed his father was in the room with him at the time he was writing, implicitly threatening that Joe Biden’s political influence would become a weapon if the demand was not met.

“The extortion scheme worked,” Comer said in the video.”Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn’t make money in China? Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden’s bank account in the form of a personal check.

“And the Oversight Committee has it.”

The video includes a money trail from CEFC through companies owned or controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden with his wife, Sara, and eventually into a $40,000 check written to then-private citizen Joe Biden. It was labeled as a “loan repayment.”And maybe that was true, Comer said. But it doesn’t change the fact that it shows the man who is now president of the United States was on the receiving end of “laundered” money coming from China.

And that makes Joe Biden a liar.

“It’s certainly plausible that this payment was James and Sara used funds from China was indeed a loan payment to Joe,” Comer said. “But even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefitted from his family cashing in on his name — with money from China no less.

“Without his family peddling his name, and his son threatening a CEFC associate with consequences that he said Joe Biden knew about, James wouldn’t have had the money to write the $40,000 check to his brother, Joe.”

And then Comer really lowered the hammer.

“It’s also worth remembering that Biden family efforts to secure millions from this Chinese company began when Joe Biden was still vice president,” Comer said.

“In taking funds sourced to a CCP-linked company that wanted to advance China’s interests, Joe Biden exposed himself to future blackmail, and put America’s interests behind his own desire for money.”

And that gives a new, undeniable push to the House impeachment inquiry already underway. At some point, the establishment media and even the Democratic Party are going to have to start taking this seriously.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump faced a Senate impeachment trial based literally on disagreements National Security Council hacks had with Trump’s handling of a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

There were all kinds of allegations raised by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the loathsome California Rep. Adam Schiff and the rest of the Democratic establishment, but it came down to a gossamer thin case manufactured solely to add the word “impeachment” to Trump’s presidential record.

What Comer’s committee has brought forward is hard evidence of suspicious money transactions, millions of dollars passing through shell companies to members of the Biden family for no reason other than the fact that Joe Biden’s political influence and questionable integrity were on sale around the world.

With Joe Biden now in the White House, any one of the parties that ponied up — particularly in the country’s great global rival, China — have potential blackmail leverage over the United States head of state, not to mention the commander in chief of the country’s armed forces.

And the shoes aren’t done dropping yet.

“The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money and hold President Biden accountable for his corruption,” Comer said.

While publicity and power hunger Democratic district attorneys bring spurious charges against Trump at the local level, while attack dog special counsel Jack Smith pursues his politically motivated cases against Trump at the federal level, the House investigators are building a case against Biden and his family that involve serious crimes, with serious implications. They should have every American paying close attention.

When Biden gets impeached over it — as he richly deserves — no one wants to be surprised.

