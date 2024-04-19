Share
News

Damning Report: Flyers Urging Illegals to Vote Biden Found in Mexican Resource Center

 By Jack Davis  April 19, 2024 at 7:30am
Share

Flyers reportedly telling illegal immigrants to vote for President Joe Biden have been found in the offices of an activist group on the Mexican side of the southern border.

The flyers were first discovered by the news site Muckraker and later shared and verified by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, according to The Daily Signal.

The flyers were found at the Resource Center Matamoros in Tamaulipas, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

The Oversight Project said a translation of the flyers reads, “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.”

Trending:
Travis Kelce Angers Taylor Swift Fans After Reaction to Pro-Trump Post, Stirs Up Major Controversy

In one of several posts on X regarding the flyer, the Oversight Project wrote that “Election Integrity is Under Assault.”

Do you think the posters are legitimate?

“You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible. This flyer obviously seeks to prey on unsophisticated illegals and encourages them to illegally vote,” the post states.

“The flyer in the X thread is a direct scan of the one our folks obtained on-site inside the RCM office,” a Heritage Foundation representative told The Federalist. “The flyers were also posted all over the camp in the port-a-potties.”

After the flyers were made public, Resource Center Matamoros founder Gaby Zavala told The Associated Press that her group does not know who made the flyers.

Related:
Democrats Bail Out Biden DHS Sec Mayorkas as Impeachment Dies in the Senate

She said her organization “does not encourage immigrants to register to vote or cast ballots in the U.S.” and does not support political campaigns.

As reported by Breitbart, the flyers were a source of concern when Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina questioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a hearing this week.

“The Heritage Foundation Oversight Project has released this document that is allegedly a flyer distributed by a non-governmental organization in Mexico called the Resource Center Matamoros (RCM) … which is said to read, in part, if translated, ‘Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open,’” Bishop said.

“I understand that RCM has denied that this is authentic. There are competing reports about it. Let me ask you this, what actions is the Department of Homeland Security taking to ensure that, especially given the millions of illegal entries, including the 2 million got-aways, non-citizens are being prevented from registering and voting unlawfully?” Bishop said.

Mayorkas said his department does “not oversee the election enrollment process. What we do is enforce our borders.”

As reported by the AP, only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections, and historically, the number of non-citizens caught trying to vote illegally is “extremely small.”

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them.

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal.

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people.

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight.

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help?

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans.

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

Thank you for reading,
Josh Manning
Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Damning Report: Flyers Urging Illegals to Vote Biden Found in Mexican Resource Center
Democrats Make 'Unprecedented' Move to Save Mike Johnson's Foreign Aid Package, Thwarting Conservative Objectors
Biden Allowing Hundreds of Troops to Be Held 'Hostage' in Niger, According to GOP Rep
'Squad' Member Ilhan Omar's Daughter Suspended from Her University for Anti-Israel Protest
Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain Makes Shocking Recovery After Brutal Fight that Left Her in Coma - 'Power of Prayer'
See more...

Conversation