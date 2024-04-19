Flyers reportedly telling illegal immigrants to vote for President Joe Biden have been found in the offices of an activist group on the Mexican side of the southern border.

The flyers were first discovered by the news site Muckraker and later shared and verified by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, according to The Daily Signal.

The flyers were found at the Resource Center Matamoros in Tamaulipas, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

The Oversight Project said a translation of the flyers reads, “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.”

🚨BREAKING – Flyers distributed at NGO in Mexico encouraging illegals to vote for President Biden The flyers reads: “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open” A MUST READ CRITICAL THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Mod4IeROXf — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

These flyers were discovered by @realmuckraker throughout the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) location including on the walls of port-a-potties They also appear to be handed out when illegal aliens use the RCM for assistance in coming to the USA pic.twitter.com/hvlkwOI5Xs — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

In one of several posts on X regarding the flyer, the Oversight Project wrote that “Election Integrity is Under Assault.”

“You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible. This flyer obviously seeks to prey on unsophisticated illegals and encourages them to illegally vote,” the post states.

“The flyer in the X thread is a direct scan of the one our folks obtained on-site inside the RCM office,” a Heritage Foundation representative told The Federalist. “The flyers were also posted all over the camp in the port-a-potties.”

RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas pic.twitter.com/cydCAM4PdE — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

After the flyers were made public, Resource Center Matamoros founder Gaby Zavala told The Associated Press that her group does not know who made the flyers.

She said her organization “does not encourage immigrants to register to vote or cast ballots in the U.S.” and does not support political campaigns.

I spoke with Gaby. Totally fake. Made up by two posers. Reported to X as harassment, for that is worth. https://t.co/aZXr7G4qEA — Thcartwright (@thcartwright) April 16, 2024

As reported by Breitbart, the flyers were a source of concern when Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina questioned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at a hearing this week.

“The Heritage Foundation Oversight Project has released this document that is allegedly a flyer distributed by a non-governmental organization in Mexico called the Resource Center Matamoros (RCM) … which is said to read, in part, if translated, ‘Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open,’” Bishop said.

I am extremely skeptical of this. The flier appears to be a word for word Google Translate copy & paste of a portion of the NGO’s English website, with “vote for Biden” randomly added in at the end, when it does not appear on the site. The translation is bad, then you have… https://t.co/ACkvrRSzgu — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2024

“I understand that RCM has denied that this is authentic. There are competing reports about it. Let me ask you this, what actions is the Department of Homeland Security taking to ensure that, especially given the millions of illegal entries, including the 2 million got-aways, non-citizens are being prevented from registering and voting unlawfully?” Bishop said.

Mayorkas said his department does “not oversee the election enrollment process. What we do is enforce our borders.”

As reported by the AP, only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in federal elections, and historically, the number of non-citizens caught trying to vote illegally is “extremely small.”

