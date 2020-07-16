For a guy with one eye, Dan Crenshaw sees a lot more clearly than much of the mainstream media.

The Texas Republican who’s become one of the rising stars of the party from the congressional Class of 2019 turned that vision Wednesday onto New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the ludicrously positive coverage he’s been getting for his disastrous handling of the coronavirus crisis in the Empire State.

Crenshaw didn’t like what he saw – and neither should the sane part of the rest of America.

Appearing on “Fox News @Night” on Wednesday, Crenshaw took a question from host Shannon Bream that got to the heart of the media’s mass adulation for the governor whose state leads the nation by far in deaths from COVID-19.

As Bream’s question noted, Cuomo has not been shy about bragging about his performance himself.

Sure, his state – and particularly New York City – was the epicenter of the nation’s deaths in the pandemic, but now that the crisis has moved on to the states, Cuomo is claiming victory – despite the fact that its 32,000-plus deaths

On Monday night, he was a guest on “The Tonight Show,” where, according to the New York Post, host Jimmy Fallon tossed him such hardball questions as “what phase of dating are you currently in?”

The same day, Cuomo unveiled a bizarre commissioning a bizarre poster unveiled Monday intended to frame New York’s COVID response in a way that would be familiar to any North Korean living under the despotism of Kim Jong Un.

The poster wasn’t well received in conservative quarters.

The only summit #AndrewCuomo has reached is Corpse Mountain. Of course he gave himself a head start with the #CuomoNursingHomeSlaughter. https://t.co/HJ1FEXkbHr — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 15, 2020



It even offended CNN’s Jake Tapper, who was one of the rare pundits who called Cuomo out on it.

NY Gov Cuomo seems to go on victory lap despite highest death toll in U.S. @drsanjaygupta reports pic.twitter.com/SQodVimCWk — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 14, 2020

That was the context of Bream’s question Wednesday.

“We know how bad the situation there was. It was dire. It was frightening. They are past it,” she told Crenshaw.

“But what do you make about this idea that the governor is sort of getting a pat on the back, I mean, from a lot of the media and from himself, it appears.”

Crenshaw’s answer was dead on.

“I’m always amazed by their ability to spin false narratives,” he told Bream.

Check out the interview here:

Republican governors are currently being hammered in the mainstream media for rising coronavirus infection rates, which are being attributed to their decision to re-open their economies. Whatever the merits of that argument, the results or Cuomo’s decision when his state was in crisis are indisputable.

They’re proven by the thousands of dead bodies – the elderly who lived in facilities where Cuomo’s health department liberally ordered that COVID-19 patients and those who might have been infected with COVID-19 had to be accepted.

Cuomo, Crenshaw said, “took affirmative action that actually harmed New Yorkers.”

“He put patients who were infected back in nursing homes. You cannot forget this,” Crenshaw said. “He actually took action that hurt people, and it’s responsible for a huge amount of deaths there. It resulted in this curve, the exact curve we were supposed to avoid.

“And then he goes and makes an artistic poster about it and tries to pretend like it’s a good thing. It’s really unbelievable, and I think it really offends a lot of New Yorkers, as it should.”

Of course, taking action that will actually hurt people could leave a civilian liable for prosecution for committing a crime. Considering that Cuomo is a governor, and a Democratic governor at that, he’ll not only never face prosecution, he won’t even be accused in the court of public opinion.

Cuomo’s administration, of course, denies any responsibility for the nursing home disaster at all – instead blaming, of course, President Donald Trump.

A spokesman told Fox News the state’s nursing home deaths weren’t caused by infected patients but by infected staff members who weren’t aware they’d been exposed to the coronavirus. He even cited a study by the New York state Department of Health that said so.

It might seem obvious that a New York state Department of Health report absolving the New York state Department of Health of responsibility for thousands of deaths might be suspect, and even The Associated Press found reason to ask suspicious questions about the Cuomo administration’s whitewash.

But that kind of criticism of the Democratic Cuomo has been rare among a mainstream media that has fawned over the governor for months, while in a state of war with President Donald Trump’s administration that’s almost four years old. To the liberal media, the coronavirus crisis is just a front in that war — and Cuomo’s one of their allies.

Fortunately for the sane part of the country, and the Republican Party he’s helping to lead, Dan Crenshaw has been seeing the whole situation clearly.

Clearer than the mainstream media ever will.

