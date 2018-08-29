Dana Loesch Drops Unexpected Fact Check on Martin O’Malley’s Anti-NRA Agenda

Maryland’s former governor took to Twitter on Tuesday to lash out at Florida’s current governor over the mass shooting in Jacksonville this weekend.

Martin O’Malley, an also-ran candidate in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, suggested Scott’s “deadly pandering” was partly to blame for the incident, in which a Baltimore resident shot 11 people Sunday at a Madden video game tournament, killing two, before turning the gun on himself.

“Another tragic mass shooting in Florida,” O’Malley tweeted. “Republican Governor Rick Scott proudly boasted that he passed more Pro-gun, NRA legislation than any other governor. Time to close the chapter on deadly pandering.”

Radio host and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch decided to fact check his claims in a series of tweets, starting by pointing out that the shooter purchased the gun not in Florida but in O’Malley’s state, Maryland.

The handgun was legally purchased in your state, Governor, which has a 30 day waiting period, registration, permit to purchase, may-issue LTC, and in 2013 you signed a law prohibiting involuntary institutionalized persons from possessing firearms. This isn’t Gov. Scott’s fault. https://t.co/UDqZeUVxzH — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2018

It is way past time for a conversation on how to prevent dangerously mentally ill individuals from committing atrocities without lumping them in with those who have temporary mental illnesses and are no threat to the public. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2018

But she didn’t stop with O’Malley. Loesch raised difficult questions for actor John Leguizamo, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and others who think gun bans would prevent incidents like this.

It was a gun free zone. How do you ban guns more in the area? Why do you blame innocent people who didn’t set this policy there and not the actual murderer? https://t.co/yJG3u077te — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

The murderer lived in Maryland which had UBCs, mag restrictions, registration, qualification license, was may-issue, red flag laws, and the atrocity was committed in a gun-free zone. His purchase in FL would be illegal. What law would you propose, Senator? https://t.co/DDfoyhbCPF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Questions no one is asking: How did the Jax Landing murderer obtain a handgun? Maryland has registration, mag limits, universal background checks, requires handgun qualification license. Did he have qualification license? Who signed off on his CHL if he had one? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Maryland’s 30 day waiting period didn’t deter Jacksonville killer: “… he purchased one gun, waited a month and then purchased the other.” Only 1 firearm per month can be purchased. https://t.co/yrU2rRAdAS More: https://t.co/NkrqCR1gIy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2018

Yep, FL doesn’t recognize MD’s permit, so there is no way for the murderer to have legally carried into the state. https://t.co/y2GWuy8gwR — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 27, 2018

Except the killer purchased his two handguns in Maryland, which has 30 day waiting periods, universal background checks, registration, license to purchase, may-issue LTC, ban on perviously institutionalized persons owning guns, and no reciprocity with Florida. https://t.co/1cIvE5mvNj — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 28, 2018

Love her or hate her, Loesch is a fierce advocate for the Second Amendment.

