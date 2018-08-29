SECTIONS
Dana Loesch Drops Unexpected Fact Check on Martin O’Malley’s Anti-NRA Agenda

By The Western Journal
at 4:15pm
Maryland’s former governor took to Twitter on Tuesday to lash out at Florida’s current governor over the mass shooting in Jacksonville this weekend.

Martin O’Malley, an also-ran candidate in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, suggested Scott’s “deadly pandering” was partly to blame for the incident, in which a Baltimore resident shot 11 people Sunday at a Madden video game tournament, killing two, before turning the gun on himself.

“Another tragic mass shooting in Florida,” O’Malley tweeted. “Republican Governor Rick Scott proudly boasted that he passed more Pro-gun, NRA legislation than any other governor. Time to close the chapter on deadly pandering.”

Radio host and NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch decided to fact check his claims in a series of tweets, starting by pointing out that the shooter purchased the gun not in Florida but in O’Malley’s state, Maryland.

But she didn’t stop with O’Malley. Loesch raised difficult questions for actor John Leguizamo, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and others who think gun bans would prevent incidents like this.

Love her or hate her, Loesch is a fierce advocate for the Second Amendment.

