SECTIONS
World News
Print

Denmark’s ‘Burqa Ban’ Begins Amid Protests and Demonstrations

By The Western Journal
August 1, 2018 at 12:50am
Print

Supporters and opponents of a ban on garments covering the face, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa, clashed verbally Wednesday as the law takes effect.

Marcus Knuth of the ruling liberal party Venstre says the dress worn by some conservative Muslim women is “strongly oppressive.”

Meanwhile, Sasha Andersen of the Party Rebels activist group was planning a demonstration later in the day against what they called Wednesday a “discriminatory” measure against a minority group.

Groups that back the ban also plan to rally.

In May, Danish lawmakers approved the law, which was presented by the center-right governing coalition known for tightening asylum and immigration rules in recent years.

TRENDING: Congressional Candidate Launches Vile Attack Against First Lady

In 2016, Denmark also adopted a law requiring newly arrived asylum-seekers to hand over valuables such as jewelry and gold to help pay for their stays in the country.

Other European countries have similar bans, saying they are not aimed at any religion in particular and don’t ban headscarves, turbans or the traditional Jewish skull cap.

Popularly known as the “Burqa Ban,” many believe it is directed at the niqab and burqa.

Few Muslim women in Denmark wear such full-face veils.

Do you think the United States should pass a similar law?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The law allows people to cover their faces when there is a “recognizable purpose” like cold weather or complying with other legal requirements, such as using motorcycle helmets required under Danish traffic rules.

First-time offenders risk a fine of 1,000 kroner ($157). Repeat offenses could trigger fines of up to 10,000 kroner ($1,570) or a jail sentence of up to six months.

Anyone forcing a person to wear garments covering the face by using force or threats can be fined or face up to two years in prison.

Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Denmark, Muslims

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

resident Donald Trump salutes to a U.S. Marine as he boards Marine OneMark WIlson/Getty

Trump Breaks Personal Tradition, Disembarks Marine One with Granddaughter in Tow

Chuck Ross

The FBI investigation will continue.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Nunes Sends Ominous Warning About What Was Really Redacted in FISA Documents

Chuck Ross

Trump at microphone with Pence in the backgroundAlex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Stuns Establishment Media, Points Blame to One Cohen Tweet Following Trump Tower Revelations

Kyle Perisic

Devin Nunes talks more about Twitter's shadow-banning.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nunes Is Done Playing Games: Threatens Legal Action of Conservative Censorship

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Nick Givas

A New York Times columnist predicts that Donald Trump will lose the 2020 re-election bid to Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NYT Columnist Starts Writing About Trump’s 2020 Loss to Elizabeth Warren

The Western Journal

New Orleans ShootingABC 13

Gunmen Open Fire at Busy New Orleans Strip Mall, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Jason Hopkins

Stacey Abrams claims her personal debt does not affect her attempts to fix the economy.Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Dem. Candidate Calls for Economic Improvement, Wants Public To Ignore Her 200K Personal Debt

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.