Share
Lifestyle
News

Dashcam Catches State Trooper's Near-Fatal Encounter with a Pickup Truck That Sent Him Flying

 By Jack Davis  December 5, 2021 at 9:45am
Share

Every cop knows that death rides with him on every patrol, emerging out of nowhere when a shift may seem routine.

For one Idaho state trooper, that moment almost came on Wednesday along Interstate 84 near the town of Meridian, according to the Idaho Stateman.

Dashcam video of the incident shows that in less time than it takes to read this sentence, the trooper and a motorist he was helping on the shoulder of the highway had to jump over a concrete median as a pickup truck came barreling toward them.

Trending:
Photo: Here's the Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell Moment Court Illustrator Caught - It Will Haunt You

According to an Idaho State Police news release, the trooper had been helping a motorist with a flat tire.

The officer was wearing a yellow safety vest. His patrol car had its emergency lights on and was parked behind the Toyota with the flat tire.

What the dashcam video does not show was described in the release.

“One vehicle began to slow prior to passing the patrol car. That vehicle was hit by another, causing a chain reaction of four eastbound vehicles,” the release said.

But that was not all.

“Two involved pickups were pushed left, sideswiping the parked patrol car and hitting the rear of the Toyota.”

The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries sustained when he vaulted the concrete barrier, but was sent home with what the release called “minor injuries.”

The owner of the wrecked Toyota was also injured leaping out of the truck’s way, but was not taken to a hospital.

The wreckage from the chain reaction crash blocked the highway for about 90 minutes.

Related:
Two Teens Disappeared 20 Years Ago, Now This Gruesome Discovery Raises Even More Questions

“Traffic stops are very high risk. They’re necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists’ help so we can all go home at night,” Idaho State Police Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo said.

“Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn’t just a courtesy, it’s the law. Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what’s happening around them. That keeps all of us safe.”

Idaho law requires drivers to slow down, change lanes or both when passing police and other emergency vehicles that are stopped on the roadway.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dashcam Catches State Trooper's Near-Fatal Encounter with a Pickup Truck That Sent Him Flying
Blizzard Warning Issued on Hawaii: Here's the Monster Snowfall Big Island Is Facing
CNN Fires Chris Cuomo, Network Defends Move: 'We Had Cause to Terminate'
DeSantis Proposes Resurrecting World War II-Era Force That Doesn't Answer to Washington, DC
Chair of January 6 Committee: Exercising Constitutional Rights Hints Suspects Are Guilty
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!