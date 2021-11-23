Share
Lifestyle

Woman Miraculously Survives Horrible Car Crash: Semi Obliterates Vehicle

 By Amanda Thomason  November 23, 2021 at 11:04am
Share

First responders see a vast array of scenarios, many of them gruesome, while on the job — so when one says that they “have never seen anything like it” about a particular accident, you know it has to be remarkable.

Thankfully for everyone involved, the uniqueness of this accident was precisely because no one was seriously injured.

The incident took place in Mount Vernon, Washington, on the morning of Nov. 16. A 46-year-old woman driving her Nissan Altima along Interstate 5 encountered serious trouble when traffic came to a stop as she was crossing the Skagit River Bridge. She stopped — but the vehicle behind her did not.

With a semi-truck in front of her and a semi-truck behind her, her small car was no match when the one behind rammed into her.

First, her car was folded in half as it was crushed between the two big rigs; then, the big rig behind her continued up and over her car, coming to rest on top of the compact, twisted wreck that was once a red Altima.

Trending:
Black Man Acquitted on Self-Defense Same Day as Rittenhouse Busts Myth of 'Unjust' Justice System


Mike Dewitt, a witness, told KOMO-TV that he and his family’s hearts sank instantly.

“Just a loud bang,” Dewitt said. “Everybody (in) my family (was) like there’s no way, no way somebody survived that.”

According to The Seattle Times, when first responders arrived, they realized that continuing traffic was causing the big rig to shake, so they closed down Interstate 5 in both directions.

Nobody expected any life out of the grisly remains of the crushed sedan, but as a trooper drew near the scene, he heard a voice.

“He walked up, and he was walking around the car, and he heard, ‘Help, help,'” Trooper Rocky Oliphant said, according to KPTV. “And he was like, ‘Oh my goodness!'”

A tow truck arrived shortly after and was able to lift the front of the semi enough that the woman was able to climb out of the gap that was once a passenger side window.



“She was able to pull herself out of the car under her own power,” Oliphant said, according to KPTV. “Which is incredible.”

Related:
Woman and Dog Rescued Moments Before It's Too Late: Car Plunges Into River

“There’s no explanation to why she’s alive, let alone suffering minor injuries,” the officer stated.

Officials determined that while the semi in front of the Nissan and the Nissan braked in time, the semi behind did not. The driver who had been following behind was cited for following too closely, a $189 fine.

While the unnamed woman did complain of some head and rib pain, that was a far better outcome than anyone could have hoped for, and many are calling her survival a miracle.

“There’s really not a word to describe this collision,” Oliphant later tweeted. “Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car.”

“In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Woman Miraculously Survives Horrible Car Crash: Semi Obliterates Vehicle
Florida K9s Receive Stunning Award After Being Shot in Line of Duty
At Least 60 Christians Kidnapped at Gunpoint in Nigeria
Kind Strangers Work Together to Get Beloved Stuffed Animal Home to Girl 2,300 Miles Away
Grandfather Loses Both Legs and Most of His Fingers After Being Mouthed by Dog That Killed His Brother
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.