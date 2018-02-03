Dashcam Video Reveals How Carrie Underwood Reacted the Very First Time She Was Ever Pulled Over

As police footage of a recent traffic stop reveals, country music star Carrie Underwood’s personable public image extends to her private life — at least when the threat of a speeding ticket is involved.

The seven-time Grammy winner shared the personal experience with her fans when she announced on Twitter that her previously unblemished record no longer stood.

“Well, it happened today,” Underwood wrote. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding.”

Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) January 29, 2018

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, she was pulled over by police in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville. Authorities in that town released footage of the traffic stop, which reveals a friendly and polite exchange between the officer and a nervous Underwood.

“What’s the big hurry, ma’am?” the officer asked.

Underwood seemed to take full responsibility for any infraction.

“I wasn’t even paying attention,” she replied. “I know that’s no excuse.”

She expressed some of the same remorse in her tweet, capping it off with the hashtag “#ImSorry” and offering a glimpse of her reaction in the moment.

“I feel so ashamed!” the tweet concluded. “I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go.”

She received almost unanimously positive responses from other Twitter users, many of whom said they could relate to her experience.

“It happens to the best of us,” several fans wrote in support.

More than a few replies included some variation of a joke featuring Underwood’s 2005 hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel” as its punchline.

One popular theory involved Underwood being distracted by a big decision her husband, professional hockey player Mike Fisher, recently made.

The 37-year-old former team captain announced Wednesday that he will end his retirement, rejoining the Nashville Predators this season. Fisher ended his 17-year career last season after helping the team reach the Stanley Cup finals.

He took a playful swipe at his wife on Twitter over her recent traffic stop.

Proud of you honey! 😂 https://t.co/Pgkxm6l1IX — Mike Fisher (@mikefisher1212) January 29, 2018

Underwood’s personal life made headlines earlier this year when she revealed the severity of a fall at her Nashville home in November.

The spill left her with a broken wrist and dozens of stitches on her face, she told fans. At the time, she was still not sure what lasting effects, if any, the injury would have on her appearance.

