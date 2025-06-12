David Hogg Becomes Victim of DEI in Most Delightful Firing Since Trump Booted Joe Biden

It’s hard out there for a white, male, hardline left-wing activist pipsqueak with a PAC prepared to spend millions undermining his own party for political gain.

On Wednesday, as many had predicted, Democratic National Committee vice chair and serial self-promoter David Hogg became an ex-Democratic National Committee vice chair.

The official reason? Diversity quotas!

In a long 25-post X thread, Hogg announced after the DNC voted for a revote that he would not seek election again when the redo is held this weekend.

“I came into this role to play a positive role in creating the change our party needs. It is clear that there is a fundamental disagreement about the role of a Vice Chair — and it’s OK to have disagreements. What isn’t OK is allowing this to remain our focus when there is so much more we need to be focused on,” he wrote toward the end of his missive.

“Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters. I need to do this work with [Hogg’s PAC] Leaders We Deserve, and it is going to remain my number one mission to build the strongest party possible.”

Ultimately, I have decided to not run in this upcoming election so the party can focus on what really matters. I need to do this work with Leaders We Deserve, and it is going to remain my number one mission to build the strongest party possible. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) June 12, 2025

At a technical level, this was supposedly about diversity quotas. The 294-99 vote to have a re-vote over the selection of Hogg and Pennsylvania lawmaker Malcolm Kenyatta as vice chairs had to do with a complaint by activist Kalyn Free that the process for selecting them was inequitable toward women.

Should David Hogg turn around and sue the Democratic Party for firing him over his race, gender, or sexual orientation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The decision to ignore the Charter, Bylaws and upend the stated Election Rules in conducting the election for the second and third Vice Chair positions gave the two male candidates an unfair and insurmountable advantage over the women candidates. The two men had access to 817 votes and the three women only had access to 408.5 votes, giving the men a 408.5 head start before a single vote was cast,” the complaint read.

The complaint was filed before Hogg riled up the DNC with his pledge to spend $20 million from Leaders We Deserve to primary sitting Democratic lawmakers in safe blue House seats, as Politico noted.

“This was never about Malcolm Kenyatta or David Hogg,” Free told Fox News after the vote. “For me, this was about ensuring that the Democratic Party lives up to our ideals as the only political party to believe in and stand up for election integrity and a free and fair democracy.”

This made for some palpable irony, as conservative activist Nick Sortor pointed out:

🚨 JUST IN: The Democratic National Committee just OVERWHELMING voted to remove David Hogg from his position as Vice Chair, 294 to 99 They cited “diversity quotas” for his removal. DARN. Vice Chair David Hogg is no more 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a37amW6r3K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

And, with Hogg’s decision to step back, this leaves Kenyatta as the only male running for the position.

That being said, while Hogg was a victim of DEI when it comes to the stated means of his removal, at another level, this was clearly a case where the party realized they’d been given a felicitous off-ramp in terms of Hogg and his distraction he caused — something Hogg seemed to sense.

The anti-gun activist said in the aftermath of the vote that “the DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort.”

Kenyatta wasn’t particularly happy about the fact Hogg made this about him or the fact he was getting stuck with the DNC’s heaviest anchor.

Kenyatta initially said, upon a 13-2 vote by the DNC Credentials Committee in May, that he was “p***ed that this challenge was successful” and called the decision “a slap in my face.”

“I’ll be ok,” he said, adding that “this story is complex and I’m frustrated — but it’s not about [Hogg].”

Whether or not Kenyatta believed that is up for debate, especially since he was behind claims that Hogg leaked audio of DNC chair Ken Martin breaking down while addressing Hogg during a Zoom call. Hogg barely denied it, although the half-heartedness of those denials combined with his apparent willingness to do as much as possible to go scorched-earth on the Democratic establishment means this doesn’t quite pass the cui bono smell-test:

So did you leak it, bro? — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 8, 2025

Even Free seemed to realize the perception that her complaint was more about the optics of the chaos Hogg was sowing than the merits of it. “This other thing — $20 million — that’s David’s issue,” she told Politico in May.

Sure. Well, now that he’s been replaced due to diversity reasons, maybe David should sue the DNC over discriminating against him because of his race, gender, or sexual orientation. It’d be the funniest lawsuit in quite some time — the most insane trial since O.J., perhaps, given the Democratic Party’s decision to stick with wokeness until they hit bottom. Whatever the case, I can guarantee Republicans would love every second of that mess.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.