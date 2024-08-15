Three white police officers have emerged victorious in a legal battle over discrimination they suffered at the hands of a diversity-obsessed department.

The officers argued that they were deprived of a fair process within the United Kingdom’s Thames Valley Police when a senior staff position in the force was opened in August 2022.

The position of inspector general was applied for by Det. Insp. Phillip Turner-Robinson, Insp. Graham Horton and custody Insp. Kirsteen Bishop, three veteran officers who are described as being “white British.” All three were ultimately blocked from the position.

The three had time on the force ranging from 19 to 26 years.

According to The Telegraph, the force ignored the officers’ seniority and veteran status, instead promoting an “Asian” person from the lower ranks to the high position.

The low-ranking officer, referred to only by his surname of Sidhu, was a sergeant at the time of his promotion to detective inspector.

An employment tribunal was called as the white officers felt they were passed over because of their race, with the court discovering how far the police force went in the name of diversity.

Superintendent Emma Baillie was instructed to place Sidhu in the senior-level position, and told by Department Chief Constable Jason Hogg to simply “make it happen.”

Baillie tried to cover herself and justify the move by claiming the promotion was made under a BAME (black, Asian, Middle Eastern) program which did not even exist at the time.

The tribunal said it was likely Baillie and Hogg were well aware of the risk of their actions.

“The superintendent made a decision to move police sergeant Sidhu into the detective inspector role without any competitive assessment process taking place,” Judge Robin Postle stated.

“It went beyond mere encouragement,” he continued, “disadvantaging those officers who did not share sergeant Sidhu’s protected characteristic of race and who were denied the opportunity to apply for the role.”

Postle stated Baillie was “only focused on ‘making it work'” and her actions “clearly” constituted discrimination.

After the tribunal’s decision, a new order from the top brass only increases the scrutiny on this department.

Shortly after Judge Postle handed down his ruling, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber ordered a full review of the force’s policies and processes to be undertaken, the BBC reports.

“I recognize Thames Valley Police’s commitment to building a workforce that represents the whole community,” Barber said, “but it is apparent from the judgement that the force was wrong on this occasion in that the processes it followed were not fair, transparent, or competitive.

“I am clear that Thames Valley Police must treat everyone equally when making appointments, determined solely on merit.”

