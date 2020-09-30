Violence is bad, regardless of the political affiliation or skin color of the violent actor.

That shouldn’t be a difficult or controversial statement.

Unfortunately, it’s 2020, which means everything is controversial and viewed through the lens of race.

Parkland student turned activist David Hogg learned this the hard way on Monday, when he took to Twitter to condemn violence and promote “nonviolent political revolution” but immediately received backlash from insane leftists.

“Young people can stage a nonviolent political revolution over the coming decade but it will require all of us voting in consistently high # EVERY election, protesting, organizing and running for office and most importantly the persistence, love and community to overcome setbacks,” Hogg tweeted.

TRENDING: Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Pro-Trump Crowd Prayed To Go Out a Martyr, Posts Link Her to 'Caravan 4 Justice' Group

“To do so we must all practice the humility, kindness and grace to be the political leaders we need to be in order to create such change,” he added.

“We must not fall for the slander espoused by those in power that says violence will solve our problems, they only say that so they can have an excuse to grow their authoritarianism. I have seen how violence and hate destroys lives and communities- it is not the answer.”

To do so we must all practice the humility, kindness and grace to be the political leaders we need to be in order to create such change. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

“The use of violence to acquire political power is deeply rooted in imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy I personally refuse to believe that the use of this same violence will ever create nonviolent systems of government that represent and support everyone,” Hogg went on.

The use of violence to acquire political power is deeply rooted in imperialism, capitalism and white supremacy I personally refuse to believe that the use of this same violence will ever create nonviolent systems of government that represent and support everyone. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

Hogg actually made some good points here: Violence is bad, violence can lead to authoritarianism and ceding ground to violent actors is not the way to ensure our political “systems” remain nonviolent.

His premise for a political revolution is ridiculous, but he’s right when he says violence is not the pathway to political change.

Apparently, Hogg’s followers disagreed, because he quickly followed up with some caveats that completely undermine his original point.

RELATED: Sheriff of Kenosha County Endorses Trump, Praises His Support for the Community

“This is directed specifically at the young white people I see arming themselves or wanting to so they can go and loot and act in antagonistic ways against the state trying to use allyship as a cover,” Hogg clarified.

“Let me be clear what I am NOT trying to do is tell BIPOC people how they should react to violence directed at them by the state. It’s not my place or any white persons to direct or criticize the way BIPOC people choose to defend themselves against this violence from the state.”

Let me be clear what I am NOT trying to do is tell BIPOC people how they should react to violence directed at them by the state. It’s not my place or any white persons to direct or criticize the way BIPOC people choose to defend themselves against this violence from the state. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

Oh. So violence is OK as long as your skin is the right color.

Am I getting intersectionality and critical race theory right?

Hogg finished up with an apology to those he might have offended by denouncing political violence.

Do you think leftists are willing to use violence to accomplish their radical agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I am sorry for how understandably anyone could have misinterpreted what was said,” he said.

“I appreciate those that have called me out and let me know how this tweet was offensive and I am welcome to continuing to learn. Many are understandably upset and offended and I have have to do my part in admitting to mistakes when I make them and supporting my friends.”

I appreciate those that have called me out and let me know how this tweet was offensive and I am welcome to continuing to learn. Many are understandably upset and offended and I have have to do my part in admitting to mistakes when I make them and supporting my friends. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2020

(I know it’s Twitter and not an academic paper, but seriously, how did Hogg get into Harvard with his tenuous grasp of English grammar and syntax?)

It’s hard to believe the left doesn’t support violence when people who actually denounce violence are forced to apologize.

Moreover, Hogg’s apology is itself racist. Not only did he admit that different standards should apply to people of different colors — the textbook definition of racism before the woke left redefined it — but he implied that minorities are more prone to violence when they don’t get their way.

No one should be forced to apologize for condemning political violence.

As usual, wokeness goes full-circle back to full-blown racism, revealing just how racist the left actually is.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.