DC Legal Board Targets Trump Admin Official for Disbarment Over the 2020 Election

The D.C. Bar recommended disbarring Jeffrey Clark on Thursday over “dishonesty” in legal advice he gave related to the 2020 election.

Clark, who now leads regulatory review at the White House Office of Management and Budget, should be disbarred “as a consequence and to send a message to the rest of the Bar and to the public that this behavior will not be tolerated,” the D.C. Bar Board on Professional Responsibility wrote in a report.

The board concluded Clark, who served in the Department of Justice during Trump’s first term, attempted to make “intentionally false statements” in a draft letter, suggesting there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the 2020 election.

“While dishonesty is always intolerable, the facts here are significantly aggravating to warrant disbarment: Respondent was prepared to cause the Justice Department to tell a lie about the status of its investigation of an important national issue (the integrity of the 2020 Presidential election),” the report continued. “Lawyers cannot advocate for any outcome based on false statements and they certainly cannot urge others to do so.”

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will make the final determination on the recommendation.

“The D.C. Bar, which still counts Kevin Clinesmith who lied to the FISA Court as a member in good standing, is a disgrace,” OMB communications director Rachel Cauley told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

“This latest injustice is just another chapter in the deep state’s ongoing assault on President Trump and those who stood beside him in defense of the truth,” she said. “Jeff Clark has been harassed, raided, doxed, and blacklisted simply for questioning a rigged election and serving President Trump. Despite the relentless political persecution, Jeff continues to be vindicated as more irregularities regarding the 2020 election are uncovered. He will not stop fighting for the truth and for America.”

The board acknowledged, there “are no factually comparable prior disciplinary cases.”

“But that is not surprising given the underlying facts. In making this recommendation, we are mindful of the need to maintain the integrity of the legal profession and deter the respondent and other attorneys from engaging in similar misconduct,” the report stated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.