SECTIONS
Media Watch
Print

De Blasio Defends ‘Free Media,’ Has Reporter Physically Removed Hours Later for Asking Question

By Steven Beyer
at 11:15am
Print

On Sunday morning, New York mayor Bill De Blasio appeared on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” to discuss free speech, but just a few hours later, the Democrat mayor watched as two of his bodyguards physically removed a reporter from a ribbon cutting event.

De Blasio had appeared on the CNN show to discuss an interview with The Guardian in which he criticized The New York Post’s parent company, News Corp.

While the mayor criticized newspaper as a “right-wing rag,” De Blasio said, “I believe in a free, strong media with diverse views — I’ll defend it with all I’ve got.”

However, The New York Post reports that two hours later, De Blasio was set to cut the ribbon to kick off the annual Dominican Day Parade in Manhattan, when its reporter Kevin Sheehan asked a question about a story that had appeared that earlier that day in the New York Post.

The reporter simply asked the mayor to comment on the front page story, “CITY FOR SALE.” It was then that De Blasio’s bodyguards, members of his NYPD security detail, reportedly grabbed the reporter’s shoulder and led him away from the event.

TRENDING: Trump Says He’ll ‘Get Involved’ After FBI Fights to Keep Texts Secret

Do you think reporters should be removed from events?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The mayor watched as this took place, failing to comment or even decline to comment on the question.

The security guard, who was in plainclothes at the time, told the reporter, “Kevin, you have to leave. You can’t be here.” The bodyguards then took him about a half a block away where Officer Brian Magoolaghan, who is a member of the NYPD’s public information office told Kevin, “Come on, Kevin. No stunts today.”

After the event, the mayor’s press secretary issued a statement via email concerning what took place at the ribbon cutting. The email said, “The Department takes appropriate and necessary measures to protect dignitaries, including the Mayor of the City of New York.”

A tweet from the Post shows a picture of the reporter being escorted off by the police.

The mayor attacked the New York Post earlier in the CNN interview when asked by Brian Stelter, “Why do you feel it’s your role to be calling out a newspaper because you don’t like the content?”

De Blasio replied, “Because I think it’s not happening enough. … It’s not happening the way I think it should.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

Omarosa Manigault has an expression of intense interest at the briefing.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to show support for Ohio Republican congressional candidate Troy Balderson on August 4, 2018 in Lewis Center, Ohio. Balderson faces Democratic challenger Danny O'Connor for Ohio's 12th Congressional District on Tuesday.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Trump Administration Boots Hundreds More Federal Employees out of Washington DC

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)

Deadly Earthquake Lifts Island by Nearly a Foot

The Western Journal

Andrew CuomoSeth Wenig/AP Photo

Cuomo Accidentally Confesses to Federal Crime During Speech

Allison Kofol

Screenshot CNN/YouTube

CNN Under Fire for Omitting Key Detail About School Shooter Training Compound

Julia Howe & Anthony B. Kim

Bernie Sanders Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Democratic Socialists Can’t Claim Sweden, Denmark as Success Stories

Jack Davis

Sen. Elizabeth Warren talks about civic engagement.Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren Called Out at Town Hall for Calling Justice System ‘Racist’

The Western Journal

Alaska Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday evening, Aug. 10, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash.AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Hijacked Plane Crashes Near Seattle After Being Pursued by Military Jets

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.