It's Dead: Bloated Budget Bill Bites the Dust, Marks End of 'Pass the Bill to Learn What's in It' Era of Gov't Spending

Harpooned by conservatives who harnessed the power of social media, a 1,500-page continuing resolution sank to the bottom of the swamp on Wednesday.

Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said the spend-a-rama bill was “dead” and House leaders were “looking at a number of options” according to the Washington Examiner.

“The voice of the people was heard. This was a good day for America,” billionaire Elon Musk, who whipped up opposition to the bill on social media, posted on X.

The voice of the people was heard. This was a good day for America. https://t.co/r8K4AcbDYf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

Because Congress did not approve a federal budget on time, it used what are known as continuing resolutions to keep the government running. The current resolution expires Friday, which lead to Tuesday’s introduction of a massive spending bill that went way beyond merely keeping the doors open.

Conservatives grumbled that this was typical Washington, but House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared confident early Wednesday that the bill would pass, as noted by The Hill.

Then came two private sector guys from the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, which won’t really exist until President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy took to social media to poke holes in the bill for giving out raises, handing out pork to special interests, and giving critics no time to debate the many listed items.

I wanted to read the full 1,500+ page bill & speak with key leaders before forming an opinion. Having done that, here’s my view: it’s full of excessive spending, special interest giveaways & pork barrel politics. If Congress wants to get serious about government efficiency, they… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 18, 2024

As if the outrage churned by Musk and Ramaswamy was not enough, Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance supplied the coup de grace in a statement on Truth Social.

“Congress is considering a spending bill that would give sweetheart provisions for government censors and for Liz Cheney. The bill would make it easier to hide the records of the corrupt January 6 committee—which accomplished nothing for the American people and hid security failures that happened that day. This bill would also give Congress a pay increase while many Americans are struggling this Christmas,” Trump and Vance posted

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH. If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF. It is Schumer and Biden who are holding up aid to our farmers and disaster relief,” the statement said.

“THIS CHAOS WOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IF WE HAD A REAL PRESIDENT. WE WILL IN 32 DAYS!” the statement said.

Trump later posted on Truth Social that Congress “should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give Chuck Schumer and the Democrats everything they want.”

“Republicans want to support our farmers, pay for disaster relief, and set our country up for success in 2025. The only way to do that is with a temporary funding bill WITHOUT DEMOCRAT GIVEAWAYS combined with an increase in the debt ceiling. Anything else is a betrayal of our country,” Trump wrote.

“Sounds like the ridiculous and extraordinarily expensive Continuing Resolution, PLUS, is dying fast,” Trump also wrote, adding that “the Communist Global Engagement Center, a project of Crooked Hillary Clinton, should not in any way, shape, or form be extended and, the shielding of the very corrupt J6 Unselect Committee of Political Losers and Thugs would be suicidal for any Republican approving it.”

“Likewise, this is not a good time for Congress to be asking for pay increases. Hopefully, you’ll be entitled to such an increase in the near future when we, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

Trump then said supporting a bill America opposes would have consequences.

“Any Republican that would be so stupid as to do this should, and will, be Primaried. Everything should be done, and fully negotiated, prior to my taking Office on January 20th, 2025,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

