Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay looks on during the ceremony for Dwight Freeney at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline / Getty Images)

Death of Billionaire Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Under Federal Investigation: Report

 By Jack Davis  January 23, 2026 at 2:44pm
The death of former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is under investigation by the FBI, according to a new report.

Irsay died in May at 65 years old.

The Washington Post, citing documents and sources it did not name, said that Dr. Harry Haroutunian, an addiction recovery specialist who was treating Irsay at the time of his death, is also the subject of the probe.

The report said Haroutunian was treating Irsay with ketamine, a controversial drug when used in the context of addiction.

The Washington Post said a federal grand jury subpoena is seeking information about Irsay’s “substance (illegal and prescription) use,” and his “relationship” with Haroutunian.

Haroutunian did not reply when The Washington Post asked for comment.

Irsay was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California when he died.

Haroutunian signed Irsay’s death certificate, attributing the cause of Irsay’s death to cardiac arrest caused by pneumonia and heart issues. No autopsy was ever performed.

The Washington Post later reported that Irsay was being given opioids and ketamine “in amounts that alarmed several people close to the longtime Colts owner.”

“I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him… as a brother,” Haroutunian told The Washington Post in the summer. “We did everything we could to make him as comfortable as possible.”

The team said it knows about the probe.

“We are aware of the investigation, but at this time, we’ve not been contacted by the FBI or been served with any subpoenas,” the Colts said in a statement, according to ABC News.

The outlet said that the Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with the FBI on the investigation.

The use of ketamine to treat addiction surfaced in 2023 in the aftermath of actor Matthew Perry’s death.

Five people were later charged in the case, with one physician sentenced to 30 months in prison for giving ketamine to Perry.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
