Pentagon Sends Coast Guard to Rescue 2 Survivors After Latest Deadly Strike on Narco-Terrorists in Pacific

Drug smugglers were reminded Tuesday that wherever they are, the Trump administration is watching.

“On June 16, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command posted on X.

The post said that intelligence confirmed the ship was involved in “narco-trafficking operations” as it zipped through the Eastern Pacific.

“One male narco-terrorists was killed during this action, and there were two male survivors,” the post said.

On June 16, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known… pic.twitter.com/UGBRt9Mbdm — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 17, 2026

“Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors. No U.S. military forces were harmed,” the post said.

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As noted by the Independent, the toll of narco-terrorists killed in attacks on drug smuggling boats since the attacks began in September now stands at 208.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson has noted the importance of the strikes.

“Each strike conducted against these designated terror organizations is taken in defense of vital U.S. national interests and to protect the homeland,” Wilson said in December concerning the attacks, according to a news release from the Department of War.

She added that the legality of the strikes has been thoroughly vetted by the proper authorities.

“Our operations in the Southcom region are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict. These actions have also been approved by the best military and civilian lawyers up and down the chain of command,” Wilson said.

Operation Southern Spear has been a precedent-setting operation that has used capabilities of drones and other technology for surveillance and interception of hostile vessels, according to a Navy press release.

“Southern Spear will operationalize a heterogeneous mix of Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) to support the detection and monitoring of illicit trafficking while learning lessons for other theaters,” Cmdr. Foster Edwards, 4th Fleet Hybrid Fleet Director, said.

“Southern Spear will continue our (4th Fleet’s) move away from short-duration experimentation into long-duration operations that will help develop critical techniques and procedures in integrating RAS into the maritime environment,” he said.

On June 3, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking… pic.twitter.com/wCHvnSJf3O — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 4, 2026

“Specifically, Operation Southern Spear will deploy long-dwell robotic surface vessels, small robotic interceptor boats, and vertical take-off and landing robotic air vessels to the USSOUTHCOM AOR. 4th Fleet will operationalize these unmanned systems through integration with U.S. Coast Guard cutters at sea and operations centers at 4th Fleet and Joint Interagency Task Force South,” he continued.

“Southern Spear’s results will help determine combinations of unmanned vehicles and manned forces needed to provide coordinated maritime domain awareness and conduct counternarcotics operations.”

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