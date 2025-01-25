Debut of Will Cain's New Fox News Show Smashes Records

The new show featuring Fox News host and commentator Will Cain was a massive success, significantly improving the ratings in its afternoon time slot at Fox News Channel and dominating the offerings of other networks.

“The Will Cain Show” had 3.5 million viewers on Tuesday, including 451,000 viewers in the key demographic of 25-year-olds to 54-year-olds, according to a Thursday release from Fox News Media.

That means “The Will Cain Show” had the “highest-rated daytime show debut in network history.”

The show “more than doubled” viewership at the 4 PM/ET time slot compared to the average for 2024.

That involved a 106% increase in overall viewers and a 128% rise for the 25-54 demographic.

But the new offering also handily beat those at rival networks.

“The debut was also a top 10 telecast in all of television broadcast prime and cable on Tuesday,” Fox News Media added.

The show ended up besting “every CNN and MSNBC show as well as broadcast programs including ABC’s The Rookie and CBS’ FBI International.”

Fox News Media said earlier this month that “The Will Cain Show” would include “a comprehensive look at the news of the day in a signature podcast style,” plus conversations with “newsmakers from across politics, business, culture, and sports.”

Cain, who was a co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” previously said that he was excited to host his own show.

“It has been an honor to wake up with America these past four years, and I am thrilled to apply my background in news, law, entertainment, and business to help our viewers better understand the headlines,” Cain said in another release from Fox News Media.

He hopes to offer “thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon.”

But the show from Cain was not the only success at Fox News this week.

“The Five” was the “top-rated show of the day in all of television on Tuesday,” per the release.

Sean Hannity’s program “Hannity” brought a net 3.8 million viewers, while MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” brought 1.68 million viewers and CNN saw 708,000 total viewers during the 9 PM/ET time slot.

Cain was replaced by Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt, the former editor of The Washington Times, on “Fox & Friends weekend.”

“Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 PM hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott remarked in the announcement.

