A former Fox News contributor has been picked to be the voice of America’s foreign policy.

Tammy Bruce, a longtime Fox contributor, has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the State Department’s media representative, according to Politico.

The pick does not require Senate confirmation.

“Tammy Bruce has been an extremely valued contributor at Fox News Media for nearly 20 years, and we wish her all the best in her new role,” Fox said in a statement.

Trump made the announcement Friday in a Truth Social post.

So proud of this man. For so many years he stood up to them, took everything they had, stayed standing FOR US, and PREVAILED. 2025 is just the beginning. There will be ups and downs, and we will continue to have to fight for our future, but it will be the beginning of a glorious… pic.twitter.com/lWpfMv45P0 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 31, 2024

“It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State,” Trump wrote.

“Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on.”

Trump noted that Bruce is highly qualified.

“She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television,” he wrote.

“As one of the longest serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades. I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson.

“Congratulations Tammy!”

Bruce’s Fox News biography said she was enrolled as a Democrat until 2008 but now “works to make sure her experience as a liberal community organizer is used to expose and help defeat the leftist agenda,” according to The Hill.

Bruce at one time led the National Organization for Women.

🚨Holy sht! Tammy Bruce just DESTROYED the narrative that Liz Cheney will help Kamala: "Liz Cheney is not some blank slate that everyone loved. She is representative of a dynamic that Americans are tired of, that has klled their families, it has kept the world at war…… pic.twitter.com/c5uCQRygHn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 4, 2024

Trump has picked several contributors and hosts to be part of his administration, including Sean Duffy to become transportation secretary and Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

Janette Nesheiwat, who has been tapped to become surgeon general, and Monica Crowley, who has been tapped to become chief of protocol at the State Department, are among about a dozen picks with Fox connections, according to Vanity Fair.

