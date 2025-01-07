Share
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point USA''s AmericaFest in Phoenix, AZ, on Dec. 22.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during Turning Point USA''s AmericaFest in Phoenix, AZ, on Dec. 22. (Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)

Trump Pulls Another Fox News Vet for His Admin, This Time in the State Dept.

 By Jack Davis  January 7, 2025 at 7:14am
A former Fox News contributor has been picked to be the voice of America’s foreign policy.

Tammy Bruce, a longtime Fox contributor, has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the State Department’s media representative, according to Politico.

The pick does not require Senate confirmation.

“Tammy Bruce has been an extremely valued contributor at Fox News Media for nearly 20 years, and we wish her all the best in her new role,” Fox said in a statement.

Trump made the announcement Friday in a Truth Social post.

“It is my great honor to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State,” Trump wrote.

“Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of ‘MAGA’ early on.”

Trump noted that Bruce is highly qualified.

“She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television,” he wrote.

“As one of the longest serving News Contributors, Tammy has brought TRUTH to the American People for over two decades. I know she will bring that same strength of conviction and fearless spirit to her new position as State Department Spokesperson.

“Congratulations Tammy!”

Bruce’s Fox News biography said she was enrolled as a Democrat until 2008 but now “works to make sure her experience as a liberal community organizer is used to expose and help defeat the leftist agenda,” according to The Hill.

Bruce at one time led the National Organization for Women.

Trump has picked several contributors and hosts to be part of his administration, including Sean Duffy to become transportation secretary and Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

Janette Nesheiwat, who has been tapped to become surgeon general, and Monica Crowley, who has been tapped to become chief of protocol at the State Department, are among about a dozen picks with Fox connections, according to Vanity Fair.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation