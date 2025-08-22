Deep Dive: 4 Precedents SCOTUS Could Strike Down Next Term and the Seismic Shift They Could Bring - Gay Marriage, Prayer in School, and Others

Not so long ago, the Roe v. Wade decision seemed like an ironclad precedent that would remain for all time.

But on June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court did what the pro-life movement prayed for and leftists had issued apocalyptic warnings about for half a century — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization scrapped the federal so-called right to abortion.

Since then, it seems like anything is possible with this conservative majority court, and that’s great news for Christians eager to return America to its moral foundation.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.