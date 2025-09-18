CNN Hosts Melt Down Over Jimmy Kimmel Being Yanked from the Air, Tell Two Blatant Lies

After years of acting with impunity, leftists are finally being held accountable for their actions — and boy, are they angry about it.

The latest in a long line of those who can dish it out but can’t take it comes from CNN political correspondent Van Jones and anchor Erin Burnett, who expressed outrage over ABC’s decision to take “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air after the eponymous host lied about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer.

How did Jones and Burnett defend Kimmel? With two more lies, of course.

As Fox News reported, Disney, ABC’s parent company, stated on Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show was “preempted indefinitely” because “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse …”

This came after Kimmel said on Monday that it was the “MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from” Kirk’s death, despite mounting evidence of suspected killer Tyler Robinson’s radical leftwing views.

Rather than acknowledging the reprehensible nature of such claims, The New York Times and others are pushing the narrative that Kimmel was canceled due to government pressure, as the show was pulled shortly after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr slammed Kimmel during a podcast interview on Wednesday.

Jones latched onto this as a First Amendment violation without providing any evidence that this was anything other than a private company exercising its right to make programming changes.

“A news organization anywhere in the world has a responsibility to stand up to government bullying, to government censorship,” Jones told Burnett, as if the Democratic leadership didn’t silence all dissent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That is what we do. That is why we exist. Not to knuckle under, not to do what we’re told, but to stand up and to say, listen, if you want to pull these licenses, then we’re going to go to court, and we’ll be in the court of public opinion,” Jones added.

Will ABC ever put Jimmy Kimmel back on the air? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 13% (2 Votes) No: 87% (13 Votes)

“You don’t get to go on a podcast and set policy for American media, for an American media institution that’s been around a lot longer than me, you, or Donald Trump. This is a red line that has been crossed for our industry, for the First Amendment, for the right of people to speak,” Jones claimed.

“There was nothing hateful about what was said,” Jones claimed of Kimmel’s false characterization of the killer’s motives that the host used as an indictment against the Kirk’s supporters.

“This is not acceptable. If you are going to run a media organization that’s called a news organization, you have to stand up to government bullying anywhere in the world. And certainly in the United States,” Jones claimed.

Burnett punctuated this lie about the nature of Kimmel’s cancellation with a lie of her own.

“The job should be to speak truth to power, even when there are people who don’t like the word truth anymore,” Burnett added.

The Blaze’s Julio Rosas shared a clip of this exchange on X on Wednesday.

Van Jones reacting to Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled: “This is a red line that has been crossed for our industry. For the First Amendment, for the right of people to speak. There was nothing hateful about what was said.” Erin Burnett: “The job should be to speak truth to… pic.twitter.com/NKRH5dt873 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 17, 2025

Surely Jones, an attorney and the former green jobs czar under President Barack Obama, understands that the First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech, but it doesn’t shield the speaker from the consequences of those words.

Kimmel is nothing more than an employee who draws an exorbitant salary to read a teleprompter, interview celebrities, then call it a night while viewership dwindles for the networks.

ABC has a right to replace Kimmel’s nightly woke-informed drivel with programming that people actually want to watch — and its affiliates under the Sinclair Broadcast Group have done just that, announcing they will air a tribute to Charlie Kirk during Kimmel’s time slot on Friday.

As far as “speaking truth to power,” audiences would welcome that from the establishment media that has been lying about Trump for nearly a decade while hiding the truth about transgender killers and other issues that cut against their pet causes.

The problem for the left is that conservative news outlets and social media have burst their protective bubble, and viewers can now weigh woke sermons from people like Kimmel against the facts of the situation.

The left has been exposed and must now face the consequences for their blatant lies, not from the law but from the people who pay their salaries.

And this is precisely what blowhards like Jones and Burnett are most afraid of.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.