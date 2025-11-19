Deep Dive: Eric Trump Lists Reasons He Believes There May Be a Butler Assassination Cover-Up

First son Eric Trump listed multiple reasons in a recent interview why he is suspicious about how the FBI has handled the investigation into the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against his father.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine asked him during her “Pod Force One” interview earlier this month if he is satisfied with what’s been revealed to the American public about the shooter, Thomas Crooks.

“We know nothing,” Trump answered. “In fact, not only am I unsatisfied, I’m wholly p***ed off about it, and I remain p***ed off about it.”

