Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin, speaks before ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq headquarters on Sept. 16, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Deep Dive: Eric Trump Lists Reasons He Believes There May Be a Butler Assassination Cover-Up
First son Eric Trump listed multiple reasons in a recent interview why he is suspicious about how the FBI has handled the investigation into the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against his father.
The New York Post’s Miranda Devine asked him during her “Pod Force One” interview earlier this month if he is satisfied with what’s been revealed to the American public about the shooter, Thomas Crooks.
“We know nothing,” Trump answered. “In fact, not only am I unsatisfied, I’m wholly p***ed off about it, and I remain p***ed off about it.”
Read the Rest — Subscribe Now
You've reached the end of the free preview. Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law