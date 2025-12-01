Share
Ilhan Omar said recently that Somalis "have always seen themselves ... as a fabric of this nation.” Let's examine that statement a bit more closely. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: Omar Says Somalis Have Always Seen Themselves as 'a Fabric' of America - But Just How Long Is 'Always'?

 By V. Saxena  December 1, 2025 at 2:50pm
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a far-left Democrat, recently alleged that Somalis have always been a part of America. However, the evidence strongly points to that claim being a gross exaggeration.

Speaking Nov. 24 at the Minnesota state capitol about President Donald Trump’s halting of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota, Omar insisted that her Somali constituents deserve better.

“Somalis are not terrorizing this nation,” she said. “We are helping it thrive. Somalis have always seen themselves as a fabric – seen themselves as a fabric of this nation.”

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




