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President Donald Trump sits next to Knicks owner James Dolan Monday as they attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
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President Donald Trump sits next to Knicks owner James Dolan Monday as they attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

The Left Has the Most Predictable Reaction to Knicks Losing NBA Finals Game in NYC: It's Trump's Fault!

 By Johnathan Jones  June 9, 2026 at 5:46pm
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The New York Knicks finally brought an NBA Finals game back to Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

The result left plenty of fans understandably disappointed.

The San Antonio Spurs escaped with a 115-111 victory and snapped New York’s 13-game playoff winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Knicks still lead the series 2-1 after winning the first two games on the road.

For most basketball fans, the explanation for the loss would start and end with what happened on the court.

For some people on the left, however, there was apparently a much bigger culprit, which is, of course, President Donald Trump.

Have you watched the NBA Playoffs this year?

Trump attended the game because he is a longtime Knicks fan and wanted to watch his hometown team play in the NBA Finals.

Tuesday morning on far-left ESPN, talking head Stephen A. Smith pinned the loss solely on the president.

“Our president showed up to New York City last night,” Smith said. “Needless to say, what I feared would happen ended up happening.”

Smith claimed Trump “disrupted our mojo” and declared, “The man messed things up.”

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To be fair, many sports fans grow weirdly superstitious when the stakes are high.

But there was something uniquely predictable about this reaction.

Before tipoff, I found myself thinking that if the Knicks lost, Trump would somehow get blamed.

There was never really any doubt about it, and it happened on X instantly:

As Mediaite reported, CNN data analyst Harry Enten also implied that Trump was a sort of curse for New York’s constantly underachieving teams after the game.

Enten recalled a 20-year-old New York Mets loss in Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series and noted that Trump was at that game.

The Knicks lost because they were not efficient enough on both sides of the floor, and because the Spurs also appeared — at least in my opinion — to receive a favorable whistle at some key moments.

It’s only right to point out that Trump has not cursed New Yorkers.

If New Yorkers are looking for something that has held their city back for decades, they might consider examining the policies and people they keep voting for.

High taxes and other self-inflicted burdens have not exactly helped New York compete for elite talent in free agency over the years.

But naturally, when in doubt, blame Trump.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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