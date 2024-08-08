Defeated 'Squad' Member Threatens Pro-Israeli Groups After Loss: 'Coming to Tear Your Kingdom Down!'

In a concession speech which I suppose was meant to convince Missouri voters they’d made the wrong choice, defeated “squad” member Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said that her defeat merely “takes some strings off” the unhinged Democrat and that she’s “coming to tear” the “kingdom” of pro-Israel groups down.

So, yeah: Good choice, Democrats of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

In a loss pretty much everyone saw coming, the far-left, scandal-plagued Bush was defeated in the primary Tuesday by St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, 51.2 percent to 45.6 percent.

Bush had faced strong headwinds thanks to both being on her party’s fringes (even by the standards of the soi disant “squad”) and a number of scandals, particularly involving inordinate funds that were paid to personal security guards, one of which happened to be her significant other. She was under investigation by three separate bodies — the Department of Justice, Federal Election Commitee and House Ethics Committee — as of January.

But it was ultimately her positions on Israel that did her in. One of the strongest critics of Israel from when she was first elected in 2020, she drew the ire of pro-Israel groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which pumped significant money into the race to defeat her.

However, AIPAC can’t be solely blamed for the loss, considering Bush herself was the author of the most damning evidence against her.

Take an interview with The New York Times, published shortly before voters went to the polls, in which she refused to call Hamas a terror group for certain.

“Would they qualify to me as a terrorist organization? Yes. But do I know that? Absolutely not,” Bush said.

Bush tried to explain: “I have no communication with them. All I know is that we were considered terrorists. We were considered black identity extremists, and all we were doing was trying to get peace. I’m not trying to compare us, but that taught me to be careful about labeling if I don’t know.”

Should Cori Bush have lost? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“We were called terrorists during Ferguson,” she added, referencing the death of Michael Brown back in 2014, an event that brought Bush to prominence as a far-left activist. “Have they hurt people? Absolutely. Has the Israeli military hurt people? Absolutely.”

Well, that doesn’t sound good, does it? Neither does this, which doesn’t just rank with but blows by “you don’t have Nixon to kick around any more” in terms of bad concession speeches. (Of course, Tricky Dick was elected president just six years after those words, so maybe I shouldn’t play with fire.)

Cori Bush defiant in defeat: “All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid.” “They about to see this other Cori, this other side,” she said. “AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down.” pic.twitter.com/690T0aEhmZ — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 7, 2024

She said voters and groups that lobbied against her may have thought they were “pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, [when] all you did was take some of the strings off.

“Because now, there are some strings that I have attached. And as much as I love my job, all they did was radicalize me, and now they should be afraid,” she continued.

“They’re about to see this other Cori, this other side,” the outspoken ex-congresswoman added.

“There is nothing that happens in my life that happens in vain. So, this happened because it was meant to happen. And let me say, it’s because of the work that I need to do.

“And let me say this: AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down!” she exclaimed, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Right, it was the Kingdom of AIPAC that did all this.

The Kingdom of AIPAC made her call the war against Hamas “Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign,” for instance:

We can’t be silent about Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign. Babies, dead.

Pregnant women, dead.

Elderly, dead.

Generations of families, dead. Millions of people in Gaza with nowhere to go being slaughtered. The U.S. must stop funding these atrocities against Palestinians. https://t.co/IlhoZvDD3P — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) October 30, 2023

The Kingdom of AIPAC made her draw an equivalency between Israel and Hamas, refusing to call the latter a terrorist organization. The Kingdom of AIPAC also made her marry her questionably credentialed private security guard in secret. The Kingdom of AIPAC made her do all of that.

But now, you get to see the real Cori Bush. She’s now unburdened by the past, as the Democratic standard-bearer might say. She now doesn’t have to pretend her anti-Semitic dog-whistles are anything more than just whistles. And whistle louder she will.

The thing is, without the letters R-E-P and a period before her name, nobody cares. She was the vanguard of a fringe movement that’s failing. Whistle as loud as you can, but nobody will be listening if you’re not inside the Capitol. That’s the only good thing we can say about her venomous concession speech, which gave us a glimpse at the unhinged contributions to our national discussion we can expect to see from an unhinged woman.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.