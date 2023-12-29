DEI Looks to Be on Its Deathbed After Woke Giants Announce Slashes to Diversity Budgets

Pro-Black Lives Matter corporate giants Google and Meta joined a growing list of virtue-signaling companies that slashed their “diversity” budgets in 2023 amid a rough year for the tech industry.

“Some companies have laid off DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] staffers and leaders of diverse employee resource groups, downsized learning and development programs and cut budgets for external DEI groups by as much as 90 percent in 2023,” CNBC reported Friday.

The DEI cuts are a laughable reversal of the virtue-signaling bluster some companies trumpeted in the wake of the BLM riots following the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Many “woke” corporations bent the knee to race-hustling grifters by donating money to Black Lives Matter and investing millions to expand so-called “diversity” programs to hire more black workers.

“By mid-2023, DEI-related job postings had declined 44% from the same time a year prior, according to data provided by job site Indeed,” CNBC reported. “That’s a sharp contrast with the period from 2020 to 2021, when those postings expanded nearly 30%.”

This only makes total sense: When your company is not doing well because of a tough economic climate rocked by crippling inflation, hiring scores of people solely on the basis of their skin color — as opposed to actual qualifications — is a dumb move.

Devika Brij, the CEO of an eponymous consulting group, said some of her clients reduced their DEI budgets by as much as 90 percent this year.

“When George Floyd began to become the topic of conversations, companies and executives doubled down on their commitments,” she told CNBC. “And here we are only a couple years later, and folks are looking for opportunities to cut those teams.”

It’s not just corporations that are scaling back on affirmative action-style programs.

In September, Boston University’s farcically named “Center for Antiracist Research” laid off almost half its staff just three years after launching.

The implosion occurred shortly after left-wing billionaire Twitter founder Jack Dorsey donated $10 million to the race-grifting project.

Thanks @jack and #startsmall for supporting the @AntiracismCtr at @bu_tweets. Your $10M donation, with no strings attached, gives us the resources and flexibility to greatly expand our antiracist work. The endowment is vital, as we build our new Center. 1/https://t.co/BcVPgwCjuF — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) August 20, 2020

Hopefully, the recent DEI cutbacks indicate a sea change is afoot and “woke” corporations are realizing that infusing “equity” into major business decisions will have catastrophic consequences. This is what happened in South Africa.

South African author Rian Malan — a white journalist who fought against apartheid — said the United States will crater into the same anarchy and poverty that afflict his homeland if it keeps caving to toxic wokeness.

Shocking videos show riots and looting across South Africa pic.twitter.com/akxCM3r0Eq — Insider News (@InsiderNews) July 14, 2021

In his 2021 New York Post commentary “How ‘Equity’ Ideology Plunged South Africa into Inequality and Chaos,” Malan recounted how white guilt destroyed his country.

He said the implosion began when South Africa replaced meritocracy with affirmative action and slavishly catered to its black population to make amends for apartheid.

“Tendering for government business became increasingly pointless, because contracts were invariably awarded to black-owned firms, even if their prices were double, triple or tenfold,” Malan wrote.

For years, South African companies obsessively hired and promoted black workers “whether or not they brought anything to the table besides black skin,” Malan wrote.

He added: “Firms were also required to meet racial quotas in hiring and ensure that management was racially representative, meaning roughly 88 percent black.”

The harebrained eradication of standards in the name of elevating “equity” decimated South Africa’s economy and led to a breakdown in society, Malan recalled.

“The economy stagnated, causing unemployment to surge to 11.4 million today, from 3.3 million in 1994,” he wrote.

“The upshot: utter misery for the underclass, doomed to sit in tin shacks, half-starved, watching the black elite grow fat on the pickings of equity laws and rampant corruption.”

This is the doomsday scenario the U.S. is facing if we don’t start putting the best interests of the nation first instead of virtue-signaling ourselves into ruin.

Demonizing white people as “racist oppressors” and disempowering black people by telling them they’re “oppressed victims” will further divide the country and decimate the economy.







The United States should heed the advice of billionaire Elon Musk — the richest, most successful African-American in the history of the world.

“DEI must DIE,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X. “The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination.”

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” are propaganda words for racism, sexism and other -isms. This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2023

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” are propaganda words for racism, sexism and other -isms,” Musk said.

“This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right!”

