Musk Rips Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as 'Discrimination,' Proclaims 'DEI Must DIE'

Elon Musk isn’t one to mince words, and his proclamation”DEI Must Die” is a perfect example.

The progressive left has a way of dressing up their diabolical plans in sweet-sounding language. DEI stands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. According to INC News, “DEI is an umbrella term that involves efforts to bring more employees from minority groups to companies, government agencies, and other institutions.”

Sounds nice, right? Who could argue against leveling the playing field, so the game is fair for everyone?

Musk isn’t buying it. You don’t get to be the richest man in the world by being stupid or naive.

“‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ are propaganda words for racism, sexism and other -isms.” Musk posted on X. “This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right!”

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” are propaganda words for racism, sexism and other -isms. This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2023

DEI initiatives can consider a candidate’s gender or race in a business’s hiring policy, according to INC. The Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements have contributed to a dramatic increase in DEI initiatives in recent years. So did Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Economist reported a study that found international business hires with the words “diversity” or “inclusion” in the title have more than quadrupled since 2010. The study also found that DEI initiatives often fail or backfire. In other words, DEI is bad business.

To drive the point home, ABC News had a July headline that read, “How corporate America is slashing DEI workers amid backlash to diversity programs.”

Musk’s solution, “DEI Must Die.”

DEI must DIE. The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023

And Musk isn’t alone. He’s part of a growing list of high-profile figures who have recently criticized DEI programs, according to Fox Business. The ongoing kerfuffle over the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and MIT refusing to come down clearly against calling for the genocide of Jews on their respective campuses at a House hearing has put DEI in the crosshairs of critics.

Billionaire Bill Ackman — a Harvard alum — called on all three Ivy League presidents to “resign in disgrace,” according to Fox. He went so far as to suggest Harvard President Claudine Gay only got the job because of the university’s DEI policies.

“Shrinking the pool of candidates based on required race, gender, and/or sexual orientation criteria is not the right approach to identifying the best leaders for our most prestigious universities,” Ackman posted on X.

“I don’t think it will be long before we look back on the last few years of free speech suppression and the repeated career-ending accusations of racism for those who questioned the DEI movement,” he added later, according to Fox.

In the political realm, outspoken Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said during a CNN town hall, “I think the diversity equity inclusion agenda has been abused in the name of diversity. We have, at many of our universities, totally sacrificed diversity of thought,” Fox reported.

Good point. Too many students at too many universities are afraid of a free exchange of ideas because of DEI ideology. Nowadays the strength of an argument doesn’t matter as much as ethnicity, sexuality or whatever accidental progressive proponents claim to be more important than reason or logic. DEI kills reason and turns the university into a leftist zombieland instead of a haven of higher learning.

“I think if we restore true meritocracy in this country,” Ramaswamy continued, “and embrace true diversity of thought, chances are we’re actually going to have a bunch of different shades of element and a range of genders and different positions. But let it be not a goal, let it just be a byproduct of actually selecting for people who are the best person for the job, and especially in a university setting, diverse viewpoints, as well.”

That’s a novel idea. Excellence over skin color. Ability over sexual preference. Have Musk, Ackman and Ramaswamy no shame?

Ramaswamy called DEI out for what it really is, an all-encompassing ism designed to squash excellence and promote mediocrity. “Anti-racism is racism. Ibram Kendi stated it accurately: ‘The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.’”

Anti-racism is racism. Ibram Kendi stated it accurately: “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.” https://t.co/AJaHKCZ04H — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 6, 2023

DEI is a weapon of the progressive left designed to rot American institutions from the inside out. The radical left has gotten away with too much already. Musk is right, DEI is morally repugnant. DEI must die, the sooner the better.

