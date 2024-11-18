Dem AZ Attorney General Drops Investigation Into Trump's Comments About Cheney and Guns

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced last week that her office was ending its investigation into whether comments President-elect Donald Trump made last month regarding Rep. Liz Cheney and guns constituted a threat.

“She’s a radical war hawk,” Trump said about Cheney to an audience of thousands attending a forum hosted by conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?” the Republican added.

“Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Oh gee, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’”

Trump recounted that during meetings with her when he was previously president, “She always wanted to go to war with people.”

Watch the full clip of President Trump saying Liz Cheney wants to send people to die in wars that she will never experience herself. Then look at the headlines the media is writing about it. Gee, I wonder why trust in media is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/B8jLfHE2N4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

Mayes, a Democrat who campaigned with Kamala Harris, announced the next day her office was investigating Trump describing his comments as “clearly threatening in nature.”

“Obviously, we take all potential threats seriously,” she added.

Mayes told reporters last Tuesday that her office’s investigation into Trump’s comments concluded they did not reach the legal threshold of being a threat, the Arizona Republic reported.

“They were disgusting statements,” Mayes asserted. “They were way over the top, and they were threatening in nature. That is not what we want in our presidential candidates.”

However, she explained that based on U.S. Supreme Court precedent, her team’s investigation determined that there was “no reasonable likelihood that we could obtain a conviction for Trump’s statements.”

“We think it’s equally likely a reasonable person could conclude Trump was discussing war, and Liz Cheney not wanting to go to war,” Mayes said.

This is Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes — who’s now “probing” Trump’s Liz Cheney comments — dancing at Kamala’s rally yesterday. Another total farce.pic.twitter.com/g4A3kQWzN7 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 1, 2024

The attorney general also told reporters that her office will continue to proceed with its cases against the GOP’s 2020 alternate electors chosen in the state.

“We’re going to stay focused on the case we brought,” Mayes said, according to the Arizona Free News. “Those are serious charges. They are state charges, and they are not affected one bit by Donald Trump’s re-election to the presidency.”

