After President-elect Donald Trump, left, made comments last month regarding Liz Cheney, right, the Arizona attorney general opened an investigation to determine if the comments were threats, but she dropped the investigation on Tuesday.
Dem AZ Attorney General Drops Investigation Into Trump's Comments About Cheney and Guns

 By Randy DeSoto  November 18, 2024 at 3:19pm
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced last week that her office was ending its investigation into whether comments President-elect Donald Trump made last month regarding Rep. Liz Cheney and guns constituted a threat.

“She’s a radical war hawk,” Trump said about Cheney to an audience of thousands attending a forum hosted by conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?” the Republican added.

“Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Oh gee, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’”

Trump recounted that during meetings with her when he was previously president, “She always wanted to go to war with people.”

Mayes, a Democrat who campaigned with Kamala Harris, announced the next day her office was investigating Trump describing his comments as “clearly threatening in nature.”

“Obviously, we take all potential threats seriously,” she added.

Mayes told reporters last Tuesday that her office’s investigation into Trump’s comments concluded they did not reach the legal threshold of being a threat, the Arizona Republic reported.

“They were disgusting statements,” Mayes asserted. “They were way over the top, and they were threatening in nature. That is not what we want in our presidential candidates.”

However, she explained that based on U.S. Supreme Court precedent, her team’s investigation determined that there was “no reasonable likelihood that we could obtain a conviction for Trump’s statements.”

“We think it’s equally likely a reasonable person could conclude Trump was discussing war, and Liz Cheney not wanting to go to war,” Mayes said.

The attorney general also told reporters that her office will continue to proceed with its cases against the GOP’s 2020 alternate electors chosen in the state.

“We’re going to stay focused on the case we brought,” Mayes said, according to the Arizona Free News. “Those are serious charges. They are state charges, and they are not affected one bit by Donald Trump’s re-election to the presidency.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
