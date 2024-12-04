Share
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, right, attend an event on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 16, 2023. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Dem Committee Members Delete Their Gross Tweet Mocking Poor Americans, But We've Got It

 By Michael Schwarz  December 4, 2024 at 11:54am
They let the truth slip out from time to time, and then they try to conceal it.

Democrats, of course, have long since morphed into an authoritarian-elitist party, so one wonders why they bother pretending otherwise.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson shared a screen shot of a since-deleted tweet from “Ways and Means Democrats,” the official X account of Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, in which those Democrats used robust Black Friday online sales totals to mock Americans who have complained about high prices.

“And here we were thinking y’all couldn’t afford eggs!” the tone-deaf tweet read.

As Johnson noted, Democrats later chose to delete the tweet.

“Americans have been struggling for FOUR YEARS to afford basic necessities and House Democrats are mocking them. Talk about your all-time out of touch, disgraceful comments,” the House Speaker wrote.

Democrats’ condescending mockery would have shocked us if we did not already know how much they despise ordinary Americans.

Is anyone left in the national Democratic party that actually cares about the poor?

As it stands, we have watched Democrats censor Americans’ speech, throw open their borders and send their money overseas to fight a proxy war against a nuclear power, so their dismissive attitude toward Americans’ financial struggles came as no surprise.

Moreover, if they really feel that way about Americans, why delete the tweet? Why not own it?

Worst of all, perhaps, the information Democrats cited did not even justify their callous mockery.

As part of their original tweet, the Ways and Means Democrats shared a USA Today story from Saturday that highlighted an impressive $10.8 billion in Black Friday online spending, up more than ten percent from last year.

For some reason, the Democrats chose not to delve into the story’s details.

(Perhaps Democrats only read headlines. If so, that would explain why many of them still believe in certain hoaxes.)

Had they looked deeper, they would have found that a significant percentage of those sales involved “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) — essentially a modern version of layaway in which consumers who do not have money on hand may purchase an item and make smaller, interest-free installment payments.

BNPL accounted for $686.3 million in online sales on Friday alone.

Moreover, according to Adobe Analytics, which the USA Today story used as a primary source, Americans’ BNPL spending totaled $9.4 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 2.

That, of course, does not include purchases via other forms of credit.

In other words, millions of consumers do not have the money to pay for Christmas gifts up front.

Fortunately, Americans rendered their verdict on the economy and on Democrats’ authoritarian-elitist condescension when they voted to send President-elect Donald Trump back to the White House.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




