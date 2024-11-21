Mike Johnson Puts His Foot Down: First Trans Rep. Sarah McBride Reacts After Being Forbidden from Using Women's Bathroom

Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware will be just one of the guys after House Speaker Mike Johnson laid down the law over who uses which bathroom in the Capitol complex.

McBride is the first transgender member of Congress, which has brought to Capitol Hill the gender wars roiling America over whether men should be traipsing into women’s bathrooms.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson said in an edict issued Wednesday, noting that members of Congress have private bathrooms in the buildings where the offices are located and unisex bathrooms are spread across the Capitol.

“Women deserve women’s only spaces,” he added.

McBride said he will not make this his battle.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down the costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them,” McBride said in a statement posted to X.

I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. pic.twitter.com/bCuv7pIZBY — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 20, 2024

“This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn’t distracted me over the last several days, as I’ve remained hard at work preparing to represent the greatest state in the union come January,” he said. “Serving in the 119th Congress will be the honor of a lifetime — and I continue to look forward to getting to know my future colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

“Each of us were sent here because voters saw something in us that they value,” McBride wrote. “I have loved getting to see those qualities in the future colleagues that I’ve met and I look forward to seeing those qualities in every member come January. I hope all my colleagues will seek to do the same with me.”

⚠️MUST WATCH: My message to the press⚠️ It’s time to STOP the trans madness. No woman should have to deal with mentally ill men in our bathrooms. Not at the U.S. Capitol, not anywhere. The American people are sick of the trans ideology being shoved in our faces. It has to… pic.twitter.com/mJRTDtmiHi — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 19, 2024

As noted by The Hill, issuing the bathroom directive was part of the overall duties that every Speaker has.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin said the policy was “a cruel and unnecessary rule that puts countless staff, interns, and visitors to the United States Capitol at risk.”

Johnson’s action followed a comment from Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina that she would seek to have such a rule put in place, according to The New York Times.

Congresswoman Mace introduced a resolution which would bar men from using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. Now she is receiving death threats. “I am absolutely going to stand in the way of anyone who thinks its okay for a man to be in our locker rooms & women’s bathrooms… pic.twitter.com/q0JFssy0uO — Sophia Lorey (@SophiaSLorey) November 19, 2024

The proposal would apply to all employees and officers of the House.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say,” Mace said Monday. “I mean, this is a biological man.”

She said McBride “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms — period, full stop.”

