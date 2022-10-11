Parler Share
This stock image presents a businessman in cuffs. (Sean Justice / Getty Images)

Dem Ex-Mayor Defends Pleading Guilty to Child Porn Charge by Saying - 'You Know, We Make Mistakes'

 By Laurel Duggan  October 11, 2022 at 2:53pm
Dennis “Denny” Doyle, former Democratic mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The 73-year-old man possessed digital media containing child pornography, including images of children under age 12 who were known victims of sexual exploitation, according to the DOJ.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 2023, and he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release, according to the DOJ.

“You know, we make mistakes,” Doyle said as he left the courtroom, according to Townhall.

He was charged March 3 for possessing the materials from November 2014 to December 2015. The case was investigated by FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Doyle was elected mayor of Beaverton in 2008 after 14 years on the city council. He left the post in January 2021.

“Child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children,” the DOJ press release read.

“Not only do these images and videos document victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, child victims suffer re-victimization each time the image of their abuse is viewed.”

Laurel Duggan
Conversation