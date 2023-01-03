Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is planning to transport illegal immigrants to New York City, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

Adams’ office said that they were informed of the plans Monday night, according to Politico. The purported plans come amid an illegal immigration surge at the southern border, where federal authorities encountered a record of more than 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022.

However, Polis’ office told Politico that they had been transporting illegal immigrants out of the state for weeks in an effort to get illegal immigrants to their final destinations, one of which is New York City. Recent winter weather led to a backlog in the number of illegal immigrants wanting to take the transports.

The backlog has since been resolved, according to Politico.

“We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago,” Adams said during a Tuesday radio interview. “This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation.”

Polis’ reported plans follows an effort by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, who has been busing illegal immigrants for months to New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Chicago. Former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona had also bused thousands of illegal immigrants to the nation’s capital for months.

Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser later followed suit and bused illegal immigrants to the Big Apple.

In total, New York City has received roughly 30,000 illegal immigrants since the spring, Adams said, according to Politico.

“No city should have to make a decisions if they’re going to provide for their citizens — particularly coming out of Covid — or if they’re going to deal with an onslaught of migrants and asylum seekers,” Adams said, according to Politico.

Polis’ office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

