This is the clearest sign yet that President Joe Biden’s re-election is in big trouble.

Whether by hook or by crook, the Democratic Party has managed to keep all but a few members in lockstep on just about every issue over the years, regardless of how radical in principle or terrible in practice.

However, it appears the tide is turning on an issue that’s been a pillar of the party platform until now: unchecked illegal immigration.

New York State Democratic Assemblywoman Jaime Williams is the latest Democrat to sound off about the need to address the crisis that’s bringing New York City to its knees.

The sense of urgency comes as nearly 2,000 migrants have been relocated from a shelter tent at Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison High School, both of which are located in her Brooklyn district.

The move forced students out of their classrooms and into virtual learning, all because too many people are flooding in with nowhere else to put them.

“Why wait till tomorrow? Our districts are benefactors of lawlessness,” Williams said to Laura Ingraham on Fox News‘s “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday.

“We can’t wait until tomorrow. We have to turn off the main at the faucet, and that is closing our borders. Plain and simple,” Williams continued.

“There’s no tools to find. There’s no new words to invent. It’s plain English,” Williams said of solutions to the problems.

“Close the borders, and let’s deal with the situation instead of putting the American citizens in a predicament where you have other people over them,” the lawmaker said.

“It’s unfair to each and every taxpaying American, not only in my district but in this country,” Williams added.

“It is not fair to us.”

Williams is particularly outraged about how “disruptive” it is to education to take over a school for the benefit of illegal immigrants.

“Definitely concerning as a parent, as a representative for the area, very disruptive to our students,” she said.

“It’s not fair to our parents. I was also there this morning and the community is just outraged, because here you have the migrants being placed over our own children and our community. What’s next?” Williams wondered aloud.

Williams’ frank but surprising admissions come after Sen. John Fetterman recently admitted that the problem is out of control.

The Pennsylvania Democrat said his party is wrong to say it’s “xenophobic” to object to 270,000 migrants flooding the border in one month.

“Honestly, it’s astonishing. And this isn’t a Fox News kind of statistic. This is the government’s,” Fetterman said of border crossings in September of last year.

“You essentially have Pittsburgh showing up there at the border.”

Other Democrats, like New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser have similarly admitted that their previously-declared sanctuary cities are at their breaking points.

They are being overrun with migrants in record numbers and are tasked with providing necessities like food and shelter as resources run dry.

Of course, Adams and Bowser shift the blame to GOP lawmakers like Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who sent busloads of illegal immigrants to jurisdictions that boasted about taking all comers.

Still, any admission about the pitfalls of open borders would never have crossed the lips of a Democrat in good standing in years past.

What Abbott and DeSantis did was bring the problem Democrats created right to their doorsteps — and, more importantly, to their constituents.

It will be a difficult road for open-borders Democrats — including Biden — when voters see the crime, poverty, and now the direct impact on their children so up close and personal.

Biden’s chances for re-election continue to crumble under the weight of his own incompetence — but having his party turn on him on this key issue might be the final straw.

