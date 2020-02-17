SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Dem Lawmaker Immediately Turns To Alarmism After 'Assault Weapons' Ban Fails in Virginia

Gun rights hold a flag during the Jan. 20 demonstration in Richmond, Virginia, with an image of a rifle and the words "Come and Take It."Zach Gibson / Getty ImagesGun rights advocates staged a defiant demonstration Jan. 20 outside the Virginia Capitol in Richmond to protest a new Democratic legislative majority's plans for sweeing gun control laws. While some bills in the gun control package being pushed by Gov. Ralph Northam have advanced, a state Senate committee on Monday tabled a bill that would have essentially banned what the left calls "assault weapons." (Zach Gibson / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published February 17, 2020 at 11:30am
Print

This is exactly what makes Democrats dangerous.

In year when gun control laws are making headway in the Democratic-run Virginia legislature, a state Senate panel on Monday tabled a proposed ban on so-called “assault weapons” — like the popular AR-15 rifle — that drew the most fire from Second Amendment advocates.

And the response of the bill’s sponsor to the legislative process at work?

Delegate Mark Levine, the demonstrably ignorant Democrat behind the proposal, claims he fears “mass murder.”

TRENDING: Biden Snaps After Interviewer Pulls Out Pic of Kid Obama Admin Put in Cage


So, as far as liberals like Levine are concerned, the only thing standing between residents of the Old Dominion and brutal, bloody death in a hail of bullets is an arguably unconstitutional action by state lawmakers to deprive American citizens of their right to keep and bear arms.

According to The Associated Press, Virginia lawmakers have advanced several gun control bills favored by Gov. Ralph Northam. But for radical Democrats, the legislative process in a representative democracy isn’t enough: To oppose liberal ideas is to advocate “mass murder.”

Fortunately, there are plenty of sane people around to push back.


Some critics pointed out that gun themselves aren’t the issue.

RELATED: As Gun Rights Die in Virginia, 9 States Could Soon Form Pro-2nd Amendment Bastion

And this one states the case plainly.

“Thank you for the honest effort to flip the house and governorship red again,” the user wrote. “Democrats can’t be trusted with preserving our god-given rights.”

Democrats can’t be trusted to preserve God-given rights because the modern incarnation of the Democratic Party isn’t particularly interested in God-given rights. In fact, it’s a good bet that the majority of the Democratic base probably doesn’t even believe the concept exists.

Do you think Democrats actually believe in "God-given" rights?

To Democrats of the kind of Virginia Gov. Northam, not even the right to life exists outside the state’s omnipotent permission. (What other manner of man could talk calmly about letting a baby expire if the woman and her doctors agreed it was the best course of action?)

And to Democrats of the kind – apparently – of Delegate Levine, the democratic process itself isn’t good enough. If the representatives of the people vote, in the form of a Senate committee, to table a bill that’s manifestly aimed at a right specifically guaranteed in the United States Constitution, it’s not simply the legislative process at work.

It’s an invitation to “mass murder.”

The real irony here is that it’s Democrats who favor the real “mass murder” of the current age, in the form of legalized abortion.

That was a “right” invented by a hideously wrong Supreme Court, yet Democrats champion it.

Actual rights envisioned and enumerated by the Founders at the birth of the United States they feel free to discard.

To see the true danger of the modern Democratic Party – in all its arrogance and duplicity — Delegate Mark Levine’s Twitter post is a good place to start.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Dem Lawmaker Immediately Turns To Alarmism After 'Assault Weapons' Ban Fails in Virginia
Dan Bongino: Trump's Daytona 500 Appearance 'Had All the Things Liberals Can't Stand'
Prosecutor Kim Foxx Responds to Jussie Smollett Indictment by Pointing Finger at Trump
House Republicans Strike Back Against Schiff, Boycott 'Publicity Event' Hearing
Trump Sets NH Record for Most Votes for an Incumbent, Doubles Obama's 2012 Performance
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×