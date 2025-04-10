A Los Angeles woman who allegedly pointed a pistol at police before they shot her was identified by authorities as the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

Police said they arrested 51-year-old Jillian Shriner, who was later booked on a charge of attempted murder, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The lead-up to the shooting began Tuesday around 3 p.m., when three suspects fled a hit-and-run crash on the 134 Freeway and fled into Shriner’s neighborhood.

One suspect was spotted in the backyard of a residence next door to Shriner’s home.

“As the officers were in the rear yard of that residence, they observed a female … in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun,” the LAPD said in the news release.

NRF012-25ma Officer-Involved Shooting in Northeast Division pic.twitter.com/jiXCJ5ezMA — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 9, 2025

Police said Shriner refused to put down the 9-millimeter pistol, despite the LAPD telling her numerous times to do so.

“Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an Officer-Involved Shooting occurred,” the LAPD release said.

Wounded in the shoulder, Shriner fled into the house before eventually submitting to arrest.

Shriner later told police she was trying to defend her home from the suspects running through her neighborhood, according to CBS News.

She was later taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Video reveals the now-viral arrest of Jillian Lauren, author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner. Sources say she was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/sgMa6KSISy — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) April 10, 2025

As for the three hit-and-run suspects, only one was captured and detained; the other two are still at large.

Before capture, the suspect had reportedly stripped down to his underwear, jumped in a pool, and began watering plants in an attempt to blend in as a resident, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It is unclear whether it was the same suspect who had been near Shriner’s home earlier.

Shriner is the author of two bestselling memoirs: “Some Girls: My Life in a Harem,” and “Everything You Ever Wanted.”

Her husband, Scott Shriner, whom she married in 2005 and with whom she shares two children, is the bassist for the alternative rock band Weezer, according to the Associated Press.

The group is scheduled to play at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on Saturday.

Weezer is perhaps most known for its 1994 record called the “Blue Album,” which features hits “Say It Ain’t So” and “Buddy Holly.”

Scott Shriner reportedly was not involved in the shooting incident.

