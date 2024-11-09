Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz took to social media Friday to reveal that the Margate Police Department informed him the day before the election about “a potential plot” against his life.

In a post on X, previously known as Twitter, Moskowitz said that authorities nabbed a former felon with a “rifle, suppressor and body armor” near his residence. Moskowitz, who is Jewish, also said the suspect had a manifesto that included antisemitic rhetoric and a target list that only had Moskowitz’s name on it.

“There are many other details that I will not disclose as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation,” Moskowitz said in a statement.

“As someone who was appointed to the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, I understand the failures and importance of fixing the protection of our current and future Commander-in-Chief and Vice President.”

“I am deeply worried about congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district,” Moskowitz added.

Moskowitz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. The Democratic representative secured the position with 52.4% of the total votes against Republican candidate Joe Kaufman’s 47.6%.

Political violence in the United States has been escalating. President-elect Donald Trump suffered an ear injury during an assassination attempt in July.

In a second alleged assassination attempt in September, authorities charged a man after he was found with a rifle outside one of Trump’s Florida golf courses.

Will there be another attempt on Trump’s life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Margate Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.