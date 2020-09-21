Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan was caught at the airport less than an hour after saying she would not leave Washington, D.C.

While on CNN Thursday, Slotkin made it clear that she was going to stay in the city until a new coronavirus relief stimulus package was approved by the House of Representatives.

“I was not going to go back to my district and walk around and go to the grocery store and have people ask me again about the state of the latest COVID emergency bill and tell them that because of politics we couldn’t get in a room together,” Slotkin told CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

However, she was seen at Reagan National Airport less than an hour later for a flight back to Michigan.

“No comment,” she said to a man recording her on video.

TRENDING: Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

.@RepSlotkin told CNN she wasn’t going home from DC without a deal on COVID relief. Less than 40 minutes later, @ElissaSlotkin was at the DCA airport where she refused to answer why she was headed home without a deal.https://t.co/EhjELMpMBl WATCH ⬇ pic.twitter.com/Sq6zZjAnZi — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) September 18, 2020

Her opponent, Republican Paul Junge, reacted to the clip on Twitter.

You’re right @IngrahamAngle she does as Pelosi says- voting with her 96% of the time. Happy to join you and discuss how she’s mislead #MI08 https://t.co/WG1my1JEZR — Paul Junge (@VotePaulJunge) September 18, 2020

Slotkin’s obvious hypocrisy is another laughable moment from virtue-signaling Democrats.

In her interview, she did not need to act morally superior to her other colleagues in Congress and pretend that she did not have a flight directly afterward.

Politicians are constantly trying to play a persona that is often far different than who they actually are, especially less than 50 days from an election.

Most would think Slotkin would have been more careful, given that she will be facing a tough matchup this November in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District.

Do you this incident will hurt Slotkin in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

A freshman in Congress, she defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Bishop by only 3.8 percentage points in 2018.

The Cook Political Report ranks the race as “lean Democratic.”

The viral moment could hurt her chances at re-election, depending on if the Junge campaign decides to capitalize on it.

Nobody should expect their government officials to be perfect, but Slotkin’s actions are laughable. Not only did she lie about staying in Washington, D.C., but her Democratic counterparts in the Senate blocked the Republican stimulus bill earlier this month.

RELATED: While Libs Propose Packing the Court in Honor of RBG, Here She Is in 2019 Blasting the Idea

If Slotkin truly wanted to get something done, she would have been pushing her party to work with Republicans in order to pass another coronavirus relief package, not complaining about it on CNN.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.