Democrat ‘Wave’ Only Accomplished Half of What Republicans Did Under Obama, Clinton

By Savannah Pointer
at 7:22am
Prior to Tuesday’s midterm elections, both the left and right predicted a sweeping win. However, that did not turn out to be the result.

While Republicans, who previously had possession of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, retained control of the Senate, they lost control of the House to Democrats.

However, the Republican loss turned out to be less than what has happened in similar situations in the past.

Traditionally the party that holds the executive branch loses ground during the midterms. However, one research project showed that Republicans lost less ground under Trump than many midterms have seen in recent history.

A group known as Students for Trump looked at data from The New York Times dating back to 1946, and discovered that Trump’s party losses were some of the lowest during that time period, rivaled by former President Ronald Reagan.

In a tweet sent by the group’s verified Twitter account, Students for Trump said it had assessed midterm elections, showing the “most house seats lost by President’s party in power.”

During former President Barack Obama’s first term in office, Democrats lost 63 House seats in the 2010 midterms, winning the distinction of the most seats lost during the time period studied.

Obama’s loss was followed in number by former President Bill Clinton, who saw a loss of 52 Democratic seats in the 1994 midterms.

During former President Dwight Eisenhower’s second term, Republicans lost 48 seats in the 1958 midterms, and the same number during the Ford presidency in 1974.

Former President Lyndon Johnson’s time in office saw a loss of 47 seats for his party in 1966, followed closely by the loss of 45 Democratic seats in 1946 under former President Harry Truman.

In 2006, Republicans lost 30 seats in the House under President George W. Bush, 26 under former President Ronald Reagan in 1982 and 26 under Trump, according to the study.

Trump has certainly called this a victory for his party, calling it an “incredible” midterm election via Twitter on Wednesday.

“Those that worked with me in this incredible Midterm Election, embracing certain policies and principles, did very well,” Trump tweeted.

“Those that did not, say goodbye! Yesterday was such a very Big Win, and all under the pressure of a Nasty and Hostile Media!”

