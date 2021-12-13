Share
News
People cross the street in New York City's Midtown on Nov. 26.
Commentary
People cross the street in New York City's Midtown on Nov. 26. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Republicans Vow to Take Action as NYC Gives Noncitizens the Ability to Vote

 By Sabrina Haverty  December 13, 2021 at 8:09am
Share

Democratic politicians in New York have passed legislation that even some on the left say goes too far.

On Thursday, the City Council approved a measure to allow noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.

While state and federal elections are excluded, it does permit more than 800,000 legal noncitizens to influence the local government of the most populous city in the United States.

“The legislation was approved over the objections of Mayor Bill de Blasio, who questioned whether the City Council has the power to grant voting rights to noncitizens,” The New York Times reported, adding that the bill is expected to face a legal challenge.

De Blasio, however, said he will not veto the bill.

Trending:
Chris Wallace Ends 18-Year Career at Fox News with Shock Announcement on His Show

Why would noncitizens be provided the opportunity to vote?

Not everyone living legally in the U.S. is a citizen, so it might seem justified to allow residents to have a say in policies that affect the communities in which they live.

The problem comes in that these are not people who have earned the right.

The council’s approval involves green card holders and those with work authorizations — both of which can be obtained in a matter of weeks. The process to become a U.S. citizen can take years.

Do you think noncitizens should be allowed to vote?

Acquiring a green card can be done in just four steps compared with the 10-plus for naturalization.

Democratic Councilman Mark Gjonaj opposed the bill, saying its 30-day residency requirement should be extended to a year, the Times reported.

He said people with 30 days of residency are “transient,” not a “permanent resident” or a “contributor.”

If short-time legal noncitizens are now allowed to vote, where will the line be drawn?

As is customary with the left, harmful policies like these will not stop there.

Related:
Leftist Governor Exploiting SCOTUS Pro-Life Decision, Will Use It as Framework to Attack 2nd Amendment

It is likely a step on the slippery slope toward enabling illegal immigrants to vote in municipal elections and then state and federal elections. This makes sense in light of the number of illegals pouring over the border during the Biden administration.

The attempt is not going unchallenged, though.

“We are now on a slippery slope toward illegal immigrants voting and foreign interference in our elections,” New York state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a statement Thursday.

“We will fight, using every legal means necessary, to prevent this legislation from becoming law,” he said.

If this type of legislation is allowed to progress, the voting power of Americans will continue to be diminished.

To preserve our republic and the voice of its people, voting in U.S. elections needs to remain the exclusive right of U.S. citizens.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Sabrina Haverty
Contributor, News/Commentary
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.
Sabrina has experience in education, four years of travel as a flight attendant and recently worked in politics. Sabrina’s writing is fueled by the belief that we have a responsibility to seek the truth and speak it in love.




Republicans Vow to Take Action as NYC Gives Noncitizens the Ability to Vote
Navy Destroyer's Second-in-Command Who Refused COVID Vaccine, Testing, Is Relieved of Duty
War on Christmas: Community's Christmas Tree Destroyed for Third Consecutive Year
Fully Vaccinated Cruise Coming to an End as COVID Outbreak Begins Pulsing Through Passengers
Plumber Makes 'Unbelievable' Discovery in the Walls of Joel Osteen's Megachurch That Might Solve a Years-Old Crime
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!