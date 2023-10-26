Share
News

Democratic Congressman Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charge

 By Johnathan Jones  October 26, 2023 at 10:04am
Share

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and agreed to pay a fine on Thursday, four weeks after he pulled a fire alarm at a U.S. Capitol office building just before a crucial vote.

“What I did was against D.C. law,” Bowman told reporters before appearing in D.C. Superior Court, according to The Hill. “I got to take responsibility for it.”

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Bowman will pay a $1,000 fine and write an apology to the Capitol Police, The Hill reported.

The criminal charge of falsely pulling a fire alarm — which carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail — will then be withdrawn in three months.

Last month, lawmakers were preparing to vote on a bill to fund the government ahead of a looming shutdown when Bowman pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building, forcing the evacuation of the building.

Trending:
Bad News for Biden Campaign Spotted Rolling Down the Road in Ohio

Bowman quickly admitted to pulling the alarm but said he did so by mistake, thinking it would open a locked door.

He was accused of attempting to sabotage the vote by Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

On Wednesday, Bowman reiterated that he “did not obstruct nor intend to obstruct any House vote or proceeding.”

Should Bowman be censured?

“I am responsible for activating a fire alarm, I will be paying the fine issued, and look forward to these charges being ultimately dropped,” he said in a statement.

He also took a shot at Republicans.

“I think we all know that Republicans will attempt to use this to distract everyone from their mess, but I look forward to putting this behind me and to continue working hard to deliver for New Yorkers,” he concluded.

Related:
Reporter Openly Mocks Dem Congressman Dodging Questions on the Border: 'Nice Fake Phone'

Bowman told reporters after the Thursday hearing that the fire alarm saga was “pretty embarrassing.”

“I really regret that this caused so much confusion and that people had to evacuate, and I just caused a disturbance,” he said. “I hate that.”

Republicans introduced a motion to censure Bowman on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

Bowman was also accused of ethics violations related to the fire alarm incident in a complaint filed this month by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Ivanka Trump Will Be Forced to Testify in Father's Trial After Judge's Ruling
Major Republican Donors Circling Back to Supporting Trump: 'I Want to Win'
'Something Bad's Coming': Tucker Carlson Warns America Is on 'Brink of Collapse'
Watch: Gingrich Talks Up Concealed Carry in Reaction to Maine Shooting - 'Have to Stop Them as Early as Possible'
Resolution to Expel George Santos Brought Before Congress by GOP Rep
See more...

Conversation