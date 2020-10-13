The mayor of Anchorage, Alaska, issued an apology on Monday for what he said was a “consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship” with a local news anchor.

Democratic Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, who is married, admitted to a relationship with KTBY and KYUR news anchor Maureen “Maria” Athens, according to a news release from his office.

“I apologize to the people of Anchorage for a major lapse in judgment I made several years ago when I had a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with reporter Maria Athens,” Berkowitz wrote in the statement.

“I’m embarrassed and ashamed for the hurt I’ve caused my family and our community. I take responsibility for my actions.”

Athens reportedly posted a video to Facebook on Friday which she said was of the mayor, alongside allegations that he uploaded photos to an “underage girl’s website.”

An FBI investigation cleared Berkowitz of criminal wrongdoing, and the mayor’s office released a statement calling Athens’ allegations “slanderous” and “categorically false,” according to the Daily News.

Berkowitz referred to Athens as “hostile and unwell” in the release.

After Berkowitz released his statement, Athens reportedly posted a nude photograph of him two times.

Athens was arrested the same day for allegedly punching her romantic partner. The reporter also allegedly struck an officer and tried to kick her way out of a police cruiser.

Athens appeared before a judge on Saturday and screamed, “I have pancreatitis!” before she posted her $100 bond, the Daily News reported.

