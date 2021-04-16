A group of 22 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday requesting that he include the so-called Citizenship for Essential Workers Act as part of the administration’s legislative package on jobs and infrastructure.

The lawmakers are asking Biden to grant amnesty to at least 5 million illegal immigrants, claiming these “essential workers are American heroes — and they have earned the right to become American citizens.”

The letter is signed by Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Ted Lieu of California, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Alex Padilla of California, and 18 other Democrats.

“For the past year, essential workers have further proven themselves to be a truly important part of our nation’s critical infrastructure and crucial part of the backbone of our society,” the lawmakers opined. “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security even designated essential workers as part of our nation’s critical infrastructure. … Over five million of these workers are undocumented immigrants.”

“The Citizenship for Essential Workers Act directly relates to the priority of rebuilding America’s economic infrastructure and aligns entirely with the administration’s priority on defeating COVID-19,” they wrote.

“If Republicans continue to refuse to advance immigration legislation supported by the overwhelming majority of the American people, the next reconciliation package on jobs and infrastructure should include citizenship for essential workers.

“Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has already indicated her support for including immigration legislation in legislative packages advanced through budget reconciliation given the clear ‘case about the budget implications of immigration,’ while the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and 100 members of the Democratic Caucus have also urged the inclusion of a pathway to citizenship for essential workers in COVID-19 relief legislation.

“The upcoming legislative package on jobs and infrastructure is the best opportunity to recognize and reward the sacrifices and labor of essential workers.”

There are so many things wrong with this letter, I don’t quite know where to begin.

The economy picked up steam in March. The pace of vaccinations has increased, and businesses are opening up again. The Labor Department reported that the U.S. added 916,000 (nonfarm payroll) jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 6 percent, according to CNBC.

However, as of April 2, the date of the jobs report, there were still 8.4 million more unemployed Americans than there were in February 2020, before the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns put us into a recession.

The idea of granting amnesty to more than 5 million illegals at this stage in our economic recovery is about as wise as raising taxes.

Democrats tried to add an increase in the minimum wage to the $1.9 trillion bloated boondoggle of a COVID-19 relief bill they passed without a single Republican vote in March. Fortunately, the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, objected to its inclusion. She ruled that including a $15 minimum wage hike in a reconciliation bill violated Senate rules, according to George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

If raising the hourly wages of unskilled, low-income American workers were truly important to Democrats, they wouldn’t be lobbying for an influx of new, cheap labor that would compete with lower-income earners and depress hourly wages even further.

Illegal immigrants are not “American heroes.” They are neither American nor heroes. They have broken U.S. laws by coming into the country unlawfully. But they know that once they arrive, they need only register with immigration officials and ultimately they will be given food, shelter, medical care and education for their children. Many will become economic parasites of the United States for life.

I suppose one might call them heroic for making the arduous journey to the border, but that was not the context lawmakers were referring to in their letter.

If only the Biden administration and the Democrats in Congress were as interested in the health and prosperity of U.S. citizens as they are about the well-being of illegal aliens.

Why are they pushing so hard to bring as many illegals into the country as they possibly can?

I’ve never heard anyone explain it better than conservative commentator Candace Owens did during an appearance on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty and Levin” last month.

Owens believes it’s all part of the administration’s plan to import a new class of voters.

An examination of the Democrats’ historical strategy with black Americans provides a clue into their current objectives.

Owens began with an explanation of how Democratic Party, which claims to help black people through all of its social programs, has actually suppressed them. While it may appear on the surface that the party has supported black Americans by providing for them financially and rhetorically, its “largesse” actually has been a mechanism designed to hold them back, preventing them from taking the reins and succeeding, from breaking out of the cycle of poverty.

Most black Americans see only that Democrats are more generous than Republicans and thus have loyally supported them at the polls for decades. Many of us have known this for a long time.

Owens’ larger point, however, is that the black population has not grown fast enough for the Democrats, so they are now “importing” a new class of voters. Democrats will ensure these people receive health care and are housed, fed and even educated. The party will see to it that the illegals now flooding into the U.S. from Central and South America in record numbers will become completely dependent on them for their survival.

Just as the majority of black people continue to vote Democratic, so too will these Hispanic immigrants. The cycle of poverty will repeat itself.

“Everyone keeps calling this a border crisis, Mark. This isn’t a border crisis, this is a border plan,” Owens told host Mark Levin.

“They are trying to import a new class of voters. They are trying to say to the Mexican-Americans, to the South-Americans … ‘we will help you, we’ll give you free stuff like we gave black Americans free stuff after Jim Crow ended. We’re gonna welfare-ize you. We’re gonna give you handouts, we’re gonna marry you to the government like we married black Americans to the government.’ It’s pure evil.”

Levin spoke about the media’s coverage of last month’s mass shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, that left eight people dead (including six Asians) and the Boulder, Colorado grocery store shooting that left 10 ten dead. In each case, the media racialized the stories. Levin says, “They’re racializing these issues. Of course, they’re only racializing it in one direction. These people in the media, these people in the Democrat Party are tearing this country apart, don’t you think?”

“With intention, with pure evil intention, they are tearing this country apart because they realize that race gives them power. Because people get emotional about race, right? They don’t even know the facts of the story, but if they say, ‘this was a white supremacist attack,’ they know that black Americans will instantly get angry and that’s how they need them. They rely on emotion, because it suspends rationality,” replied Owens.

“They don’t want people thinking rationally, they don’t want them thinking clearly, they don’t want them actually pursuing the facts,” she said. “They don’t want them looking at the data.”

This culture of racism, Owens explained, “was not created by black Americans, that culture was created by Democrats. Systematically created by Democrats – by Lyndon Baines Johnson who is hailed as a hero in textbooks when he was anything but. He was an avowed racist who sought to make sure that black Americans were programmed, that their families were destroyed and that they turned to the government for every single answer. And that is why we have a rotten culture in black America today. It was orchestrated by the people that always were the racists and continue today to be the racists and that is the Democrat Party.”

Biden and Harris are very well aware of conditions at the border. From their perspective, everything is moving ahead according to plan. They knew it would be a little “messy” in the beginning. But as always with Democrats, and this is especially true for today’s Democrats, the end justifies the means. The (roughly) two million illegal immigrants who will likely flow into our country this year will be added to the millions more who preceded them.

(Note: No one knows how many illegals are currently residing in America. I have seen figures ranging from 11 million to 29 million. My guess is the true number is closer to the latter,)

Democrats are hoping to preside over a repeat of the same cycle of dependency that worked so well for them with black Americans from the 1960s on. They will meet their every need and taxpayers will foot the bill. They will grant amnesty and provide a path to citizenship for them.

They expect members of this demographic group to become loyal Democratic voters who will help cement their power for as long as possible. In the end, the story may play out differently with Hispanics than it did for blacks, but that’s fodder for a different post. The point is that this is all part of the Democrats’ larger strategy to ensure one-party rule in America for generations to come.

