Democrats' Narrative Busted: Vladimir Putin Comes to the Bidens' Defense

Now, this is the kind of character witness a Democrat should love.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, no doubt still amazed that his opinion carries such weight with the American liberal sphere, decided to weigh in on the case of Hunter Biden and his suspicious business dealings in Eastern Europe.

And for Putin, the effective successor of the Soviet dictators of decades past, Hunter hasn’t done anything wrong.

Or at least nothing “criminal.”

In an interview with Reuters, Putin apparently tried to downplay growing accusations that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son had been making himself a wealthy man by peddling his father’s influence on a global basis.

A laptop that apparently belonged to Hunter that showed up at a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop is revealing troves of deeply disquieting information about the Biden family’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

But they’re obviously only troubling for Americans, and those who care about the country’s role as a bulwark of freedom in a world of manipulative dictatorships. (In other words, Democrats and the mainstream media aren’t interested.)

The revelations make the Bidens look more like a crime family than a potential first family, but Putin has no problem with that, apparently.

“Yes, in Ukraine [Hunter Biden] had or maybe still has a business, I don’t know. It doesn’t concern us. It concerns the Americans and the Ukrainians,” Putin said, according to Reuters.

“But well, yes, he had at least one company, which he practically headed up, and judging from everything he made good money.

“I don’t see anything criminal about this, at least we don’t know anything about this [being criminal].”

Let’s first accept that President Putin’s idea of “criminal” might be considerably different from that of the average voter in Pennsylvania or Wisconsin.

This is the Russian leader, after all, who redrew the map of Europe in a brazen act of aggression in 2014 when he annexed the Crimea area of Ukraine in 2014 – an act the spineless Obama-Biden administration opposed with targeted sanctions that were aimed, as CBS reported, at “two dozen members of Putin’s inner circle and a major bank supporting them.”

To the shock of no one, wrist slaps like that did nothing to change Russia’s mind, and the country has been waging intermittent war against Ukraine’s eastern border ever since.

As the country was reminded during President Donald Trump’s surreal impeachment, the Obama-Biden administration refused to send lethal aid to the Ukraine government, an error Trump corrected.

In other words, Putin is a man who clearly doesn’t consider it “criminal” to use force and the threat of military force to steal a vast landmass in the middle of Europe with a population of more than 2 million.

Compared to that, Hunter’s landing a job with a Ukraine energy company at a salary of at least $50,000 a month for a little influence peddling is pretty small potatoes — almost laughable, probably, to a criminal of Putin’s caliber.

Yet, here’s how NBC News played the story — as though it somehow made the Bidens look good and Trump look bad.

Russian President Putin says he saw nothing criminal in Hunter Biden’s past business ties with Ukraine or Russia, marking out his disagreement with one of President Trump’s attack lines in the U.S. presidential election. https://t.co/ZYjCaHfz17 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 26, 2020

Note this fawning subhead NBC News employed:

“The Russian president took the time to knock down what he made clear he regarded as false allegations from Trump about the Bidens.”

He “took the time” out of his busy day running a dictatorship to clear things up with the media about the mean things Trump has said about the Bidens.

The whole event, including coverage by NBC and other media outlets, doesn’t just make a mockery of the Democrats’ and mainstream media’s storyline of the past four years — the storyline that painted Trump as a puppet of the Kremlin. It obliterates it.

Not everyone was falling for the mainstream media’s take, though.

Love it, now the MSM believes every word from Russia. Cracks me up — Robin DeLong 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Buckeye4Ever45) October 26, 2020

Well if Putin said it then case closed. No further investigation needed. Well done @NBCNews.🤦🏼‍♂️ — Daniel Hellman (@danhellman) October 26, 2020

And we are supposed to believe this? 🤣🤣🤣 — Paula Jean (@PaulaJean0407) October 26, 2020

Now, to be clear, no sane person — not even a liberal — seriously cares whether Vladimir Putin considers the actions of the son of the former vice president to have been “criminal.”

Putin himself is too much of an international criminal, a dictator ruling a country that has been a global enemy of the United States for more than a century.

What matters here is how the mainstream media and far too many social media commenters are taking it, as a sign of validation that Russia is already somehow worried about a Biden victory.

This the same Joe Biden who was against the attack on Osama bin Laden, remember? (He lies about it now.)

The attack that became the Obama administration’s argument that it wasn’t the wet-rag weak sister it looked like for eight years while Putin changed the face of Eastern Europe, a murderous Muslim “caliphate” was established in the Middle East, and Iran rolled the U.S. — the country it calls “the Great Satan” for $400 million delivered by air in secret.

In other words, Biden was the timid wing of an administration that was already too headed by a coward when it came to protecting American foreign interests.

There is nothing land-grabbers like Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping or the murderous mullahs of Tehran would love more than to see the American Oval Office occupied again by a feckless Democrat without the moral or intellectual strength to defend his country and the Western World.

And if that means a character reference for Hunter Biden, it’s a small price to pay.

It’s just the kind of reference a 21st-century Democrat would love.

