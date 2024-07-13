Dems in Chaos: Pelosi Reportedly Working 'Furiously' Behind the Scenes to Betray Biden

Disarray continues to rule the Democratic Party as they struggle with the prospect of President Joe Biden’s candidacy for November’s presidential election.

Despite his poor presidential debate performance on June 27th, Biden stood up to party leaders in maintaining his status as the Democratic nominee despite insistence he drop out.

Many officials, like Democrat figurehead Nancy Pelosi, are reportedly working “furiously” behind the scenes to undermine Biden, according to a Wednesday report from The Hill.

While Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House and a California representative, gave support to Biden immediately following his debate against former President Donald Trump, sources told The Hill she is now reversing course.

An anonymous House Democrat said, “I did have a conversation with her. She is very concerned.”

The source added: “It’s not like she’s like, ‘We’re sticking with this guy.’”

Another Democrat made similar remarks.

“I’ve had my own conversations with her,” the Dem said. “The stakes are so high. We can’t afford to do anything but have our best possible opportunity to win.”

Yet another Democrat chimed in.

Will Pelosi be successful in forcing Biden out? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Pelosi speaks for the sense that, if you’re going to circle the wagons, you need a lot more wagons in the circle,” this Democrat noted, adding, “You have to have a real conversation with people to decide it all together.”

Per The Hill, Pelosi is telling Democrats in jeopardy of losing their seats to do what they must to secure them — even if it means they have to start loudly calling for Biden to step aside.

Pelosi’s efforts make sense when one considers her remarks made on MSNBC‘s “Morning Joe” from Wednesday where she would not fully endorse Biden’s reelection bid when pressed on the matter.

Nancy Pelosi refuses to say whether she wants Biden to run. She knows he is watching his favorite show… #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/b5pqXXxIrB — Eddie (@Eddies_X) July 10, 2024

“Its up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short,” she said.

Even when pressed directly about whether she wanted Biden to continue running, Pelosi said, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do.”

At this juncture, Biden has few allies left whose last names aren’t already Biden.

Wednesday was brutal already as actor George Clooney released his New York Times op-ed calling on him to step aside.

Information has since come out via Politico that former President Barack Obama was made aware of Clooney’s piece but did not object to it.

The Democratic Party finds itself at war with time “running short” as Pelosi said.

On one side, you have officials up for reelection that worry over their chances should he stay in the race.

With them, public figures like Clooney are voicing the typical leftist anxieties over the prospect of a second Trump term and do not believe Biden can triumph after June.

Opposing them, you have Biden stalwarts. Wife and first lady Jill Biden, as well as son Hunter, are reportedly among those who wish to see the incumbent stay the course.

But while family support is always nice, Biden can’t deny that his inner circle is rapidly dwindling: Obama isn’t protecting Biden, Pelosi is working against him, and Democrats have little time to get rid of him.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.