Dems Force Americans to Keep Wearing Masks on Planes, Block Bill Ending 'Unscientific' Mandate

Thanks to Senate Democrats, American air travelers will have to continue wearing masks.

For over a year, travelers in the U.S. have been subjected to mask mandates due to the coronavirus pandemic — both in airports and aboard flights.

However, the use of masks has been brought into question, particularly among those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have already contracted it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on June 11 recommended that only “travelers who are not fully vaccinated” should continue wearing masks while traveling.

Furthermore, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeffrey Zients confirmed during a June 3 news briefing that “63 percent of adult Americans have received at least one shot, and 52 percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated.”

On Wednesday, Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida introduced the Stop Mandating Additional Requirements for Travel Act to end the federal mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on public transportation.

Scott noted in a Wednesday tweet that Democrats in the Senate promptly blocked passage of the bill.

“The CDC itself has been clear mask mandates aren’t needed. … So why is the CDC singling out airlines and public transportation? It doesn’t make any sense,” Scott said on the Senate floor.

Today, I was joined by @SenMikeLee to ask for passage of my SMART Act prohibiting the government from forcing Americans to wear masks on public transportation. Democrats blocked it. When will they actually listen to the science? 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2EF8eahwLJ — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 23, 2021

Despite Democrats’ best efforts, the bill may still have some life thanks to Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

On Wednesday, Crenshaw introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“We’ve known for months that federal mandates requiring masks on airplanes and other means of transportation were unscientific,” Crenshaw said in a Wednesday news release.

“The doomsday predictions of lifting mask mandates in restaurants and other businesses never materialized, and it’s time we actually ‘follow the science’ for public transportation as well.”

Do you think we need to mandate masks on airplanes and other forms of public transportation anymore? No? Neither do I. So I introduced legislation with @SenRickScott ending the mandate. The best part? The bill takes effect on July 4 🇺🇸https://t.co/7bYieiu3hG — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 23, 2021

“Resuming full, unimpeded travel is crucial to getting our economy back on track and we should remove any misguided obstacles to making that happen,” the congressman added.

“I’m proud to join with Senator Scott on this commonsense effort and urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to join us in passing this legislation.”

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.