Most Democrats have never had a problem welcoming illegal immigration, but they used to at least try a bit harder to hide their agenda. If the current crisis at the border was not clear enough, one House Democrat has now admitted her priorities out loud.

On Thursday, Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar posted a tweet celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris’ upcoming trip to Escobar’s district in El Paso, Texas.

“Looking forward to welcoming @VP Harris to El Paso – America’s new Ellis Island,” Escobar said. “As I told VP last March, El Paso has chosen to employ compassion toward those seeking refuge, and her visit will provide key context for her diplomatic efforts to address root causes of migration.”

Looking forward to welcoming @VP Harris to El Paso – America’s new Ellis Island. As I told VP last March, El Paso has chosen to employ compassion toward those seeking refuge, and her visit will provide key context for her diplomatic efforts to address root causes of migration. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) June 24, 2021

Escobar did not even stop there. While addressing reporters Friday as Harris arrived in El Paso, she repeated her claim about “the new Ellis Island.”

“The New Ellis Island.” Democrats aren’t even hiding it anymore. They’re inviting people to come illegally and continuing the Biden administration trend of America Last. pic.twitter.com/Nbl9TXKzRk — For America (@ForAmerica) June 25, 2021

Doesn’t that sound fun? Can’t you just see the cute little sign that says, “Welcome to El Paso: The New Ellis Island,” as you enter the city limits?

The comparison of legal immigration at the historic Ellis Island to an influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border sounds like something straight off a satire website. Instead, it is a message proudly promoted by an actual member of Congress.

The real picture at the border is not nearly as pretty as Escobar and Harris attempted to convey. According to a June 23 report from BBC News, over 2,000 teenagers are being forced to live in “alarming conditions” at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

“Findings from the BBC’s investigation include allegations of sexual abuse, Covid and lice outbreaks, a child waiting hours for medical attention, a lack of clean clothes and hungry children being served undercooked meat,” the outlet reported.

BBC News also compiled a video from clips captured by workers at the tent camp at Fort Bliss. They said the videos had to be taken in secret because employees are banned from capturing the conditions inside the camp or sharing them.

WARNING: The following video contains scenes some viewers may find disturbing.

One staffer spoke to BBC News about how children inside the camp felt, but she was forced to remain anonymous due to restrictions on employees barring them from speaking about the camp.

“After a child has been here for a few days, they say, ‘You’ve got to get me out of here as soon as possible, I just can’t stand it anymore,'” the employee said. “They feel like they are in a prison.”

A 15-year-old migrant from the camp who preferred to remain anonymous further detailed these struggles.

“I thought that I was not going to get out of there, that I was not going to see my family again,” he said. “Sometimes, and at night, we would cry. During the worst time, I was nearly at the point of committing suicide.”

The goal of Harris taking a trip to the border was for her to work on controlling the crisis, not forwarding rhetoric likely to encourage more illegal immigrants to flood the border.

By touting El Paso as some exciting, happy place of opportunity, Democrats are encouraging more immigrants to cross the border and subject themselves to terrible conditions.

The situation at the border is not one that merits smiling, happy news conferences, and photo ops. Instead, it calls for serious action to quell the surge that continues to create massive problems for both the United States and immigrants attempting to illegally cross the border.

Harris should have had plenty of time to think about her strategy during the 93 days between being named czar for the border crisis and her first actual visit to the border.

Instead, she arrived smiling as her Democratic colleague spouted the same lies that led to this crisis in the first place.

