Share
Lifestyle

Deputy Risks Life Using Car to Stop Wrong-Way Driver: Both Cars Slide 140 Feet, But No One Is Injured

 By Amanda Thomason  April 18, 2022 at 5:01pm
Share

It was late on April 11 when a deputy in Colorado made the call to risk his own life in order to spare the lives of others.

Calls about a wrong-way driver going westbound on eastbound I-70 came into the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at around 11:00 p.m. The driver in question was traveling at a high rate of speed, endangering everyone he passed.



Authorities started to head to the area indicated and began preparing to stop the driver.

“Deputies headed to the area and eastbound traffic was able to be stopped at mile marker 310 to hopefully avoid a head on collision,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado, posted on Facebook the following day.

Trending:
State Supreme Court Tosses Democrats' Race-Based Election Map, Replaces It with Republican Alternative

“There were over a dozen vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes as the wrong way driver approached.



“One deputy bravely put himself and his vehicle in harms way ahead of the stopped vehicles to intercept the incoming vehicle and allowed himself to be struck so the other vehicles would not be hit.”

The wrong-way driver slammed into the deputy’s vehicle, sending them both skidding for 140 feet. They came to rest just in front of a stopped semi-truck.

Not only did the deputy’s quick actions prevent the drivers of the stopped vehicles from being injured, but it was rather miraculous that neither the deputy nor the driver at fault were seriously injured.



“Thankfully neither the deputy, the driver, nor anyone else on the interstate suffered any major injuries,” the sheriff’s office confirmed. “Both the driver and deputy were treated by medical as a precaution.”

The sheriff’s office has not shared the cause of the driver’s mistake, and they have not shared what — if any — charges are being filed in this incident.

The focus has been squarely on the nameless but terribly brave individual who put his life on the line to protect his community.

Related:
Armed Punk Ends Up in Slammer After 8-Year-Old Pulls Knife to Defend His Mom

Though his name has not been shared, the office did say in the comments on their post that “He is a very brave deputy that serves with true professionalism.”

“We are thankful that the only casualties were the vehicles involved,” the post concluded. “There is no doubt that without the deputy’s quick action and bravery several vehicles would have been struck at high speeds and lives would have been lost.”



People commenting on the sheriff’s post commended his actions as well.

“Thank you officer!” one person wrote. “I drive a semi on I70 and other Colorado highways and I appreciate you and all law enforcement’s service. Thank you again.”

“WOW!” another wrote. “What a selfless hero! Who knows how may injuries or even lives he saved! Amazing dedication and courage!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Deputy Risks Life Using Car to Stop Wrong-Way Driver: Both Cars Slide 140 Feet, But No One Is Injured
Puppy Born Not Breathing Is Now a Seattle K9 Up for Prestigious National Life-Saving Award
Hero Teacher Saves Student Choking on Bottle Cap: 'I Just Went Into Action'
Fire Department Gets Special Note and Donation from Boy: 'The Smallest Gesture Can Mean the World'
Dolly Parton's Charming Former Home Offered as Free Wedding Venue for Couples Affected by Wildfires
See more...

Conversation