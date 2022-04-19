It was late on April 11 when a deputy in Colorado made the call to risk his own life in order to spare the lives of others.

Calls about a wrong-way driver going westbound on eastbound I-70 came into the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at around 11:00 p.m. The driver in question was traveling at a high rate of speed, endangering everyone he passed.







Authorities started to head to the area indicated and began preparing to stop the driver.

“Deputies headed to the area and eastbound traffic was able to be stopped at mile marker 310 to hopefully avoid a head on collision,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado, posted on Facebook the following day.

“There were over a dozen vehicles stopped in the eastbound lanes as the wrong way driver approached.







“One deputy bravely put himself and his vehicle in harms way ahead of the stopped vehicles to intercept the incoming vehicle and allowed himself to be struck so the other vehicles would not be hit.”

The wrong-way driver slammed into the deputy’s vehicle, sending them both skidding for 140 feet. They came to rest just in front of a stopped semi-truck.

Not only did the deputy’s quick actions prevent the drivers of the stopped vehicles from being injured, but it was rather miraculous that neither the deputy nor the driver at fault were seriously injured.







“Thankfully neither the deputy, the driver, nor anyone else on the interstate suffered any major injuries,” the sheriff’s office confirmed. “Both the driver and deputy were treated by medical as a precaution.”

The sheriff’s office has not shared the cause of the driver’s mistake, and they have not shared what — if any — charges are being filed in this incident.

The focus has been squarely on the nameless but terribly brave individual who put his life on the line to protect his community.

Though his name has not been shared, the office did say in the comments on their post that “He is a very brave deputy that serves with true professionalism.”

“We are thankful that the only casualties were the vehicles involved,” the post concluded. “There is no doubt that without the deputy’s quick action and bravery several vehicles would have been struck at high speeds and lives would have been lost.”







People commenting on the sheriff’s post commended his actions as well.

“Thank you officer!” one person wrote. “I drive a semi on I70 and other Colorado highways and I appreciate you and all law enforcement’s service. Thank you again.”

“WOW!” another wrote. “What a selfless hero! Who knows how may injuries or even lives he saved! Amazing dedication and courage!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.