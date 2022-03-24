Share
Lifestyle
K9 Officer Carrol of the Palm Bay Police Department in Florida helped rescue a golden retriever that was stuck in the mud in a canal on Wednesday.
K9 Officer Carrol of the Palm Bay Police Department in Florida helped rescue a golden retriever that was stuck in the mud in a canal on Wednesday. (Palm Bay Police Department / Facebook screen shot)

Officer Rescues Elderly, Exhausted Dog Stuck in Mud Along Florida Canal

 By Amanda Thomason  March 24, 2022 at 2:05pm
Share

Nature can be a force to be reckoned with, especially the dangers that lurk in Florida waters. While most people probably think of alligators first, it was the mud that proved to be most dangerous for one wayward dog this week.

On Wednesday morning, a local good Samaritan spotted the dog, which appeared to be an elderly golden retriever, in water and mud along a canal. Golden retrievers are notorious for their love of the water, but this one had bitten off a little more than he could chew.



While he was alive, he wasn’t moving and seemed to be bogged down in that particular spot. So the man, identified later in the comments of the Facebook post, called the Palm Bay Police Department to report his find.

It is perhaps no surprise that a K9 handler showed up in response to the call: Officer Carrol evaluated the situation, and he and others on the scene confirmed that the dog was, indeed, quite stuck.

Trending:
Parker: Liberals Just Found Out What Justice Thomas' Wife Does, And They're Furious


“This morning, we received a call from a citizen stating a dog appeared stuck in the mud in a canal off Minton Road,” the Palm Bay Police Department shared on social media.

“Our officers arrived and confirmed the dog was, in fact, stuck and unable to free itself. K9 Officer Carrol sprung into action and was able to rescue the dog! The water was cold, and it appeared the dog had been there for some time, worn out and tired.

“There was no collar or tags, therefore, we asked assistance from Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Florida (Official) Animal Services. If you know the dog’s owners, please reach out to them.”



Video shows Carrol wading out to the dog and carefully lifting him out of the mud.

Many commented to thank the officer, not only for rescuing the dog from the immediate danger and exhausting situation, but for getting to him before an alligator could.



In an update, the police department confirmed that the dog’s owner was located, and the owner herself chimed in on the post to give people an update and thank the officers involved in her dog’s rescue.

Related:
Family Survives 'Wizard of Oz' Moment After Tornado Picks Up Home and Spins It 30 Feet Into Street

“He was missing for about 45 mins — 1 hour,” Rachelle Dugan commented on one of the images. “[H]e was rescued during that time frame so thankfully not long but any amount of time out there expes on this hot day is dangerous. very very thankful for him being rescued!!”



“This was our dog, he is home safe and I am so so thankful to the officer who found him,” Dugan wrote on the main post. “He is my dads dog (my dad passed in July) he had got out of our back gate about an hour prior to being rescued.

“He is home bathed, and snuggled. THANK YOU AGAIN EVERYONE!!!!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Officer Rescues Elderly, Exhausted Dog Stuck in Mud Along Florida Canal
Unauthorized Employee Hospitalized After Allegedly Walking Into Tiger Enclosure at Animal Sanctuary
Woman Clinging to Life After Nearly Being Mauled to Death by Three Dogs Near Her Home
Family Survives 'Wizard of Oz' Moment After Tornado Picks Up Home and Spins It 30 Feet Into Street
Combat Veteran Group Successfully Completes 19 Rescue Missions in Ukraine, 'Many More' Planned
See more...

Conversation